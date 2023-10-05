This Wednesday, October 4, the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) declared one of the requirements unconstitutional that the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) requires to request widow’s pension.

This time we will tell you What was the requirement that the SCJN considered inappropriate by the IMSS? regarding the option to request such support from the government agency.

It should be noted that the decision by majority vote came in the form of protection for a person who filed a formal complaint against one of the conditions requested by the security institute.

Which requirement is unconstitutional?

Without going into further detours, the SCJN considered it unconstitutional that, to access the widow’s pension, the IMSS requires having been married for at least six months prior to the death of the pensioner spouse.

This means that the laws consider, or should consider it sufficient, for the widow to prove that she had descendants with the deceased.

The Second Room considered the requirement “unjustified” mentioned under the argument that it is against equality, discrimination and social security, human rights that guarantees the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.

It is in article 132, section I, last paragraph of the Social Security Law where the necessary requirements are provided for to be eligible for the widow’s pension.

More about these pensions

Widow’s pensions are benefits granted to the surviving spouses or partners of deceased workers and are related to social security systems, such as the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services of Workers of the State (ISSSTE), in the case of government employees.

The conditions and requirements to obtain a widow’s pension are established in the specific laws and regulations of each social security institution, although below you will have some general requirements that are usually requested:

◉ Be the spouse or registered partner of the deceased worker.

◉ Comply with certain time requirements for contributions or contributions to the social security system.

◉ Notify the death of the worker to the corresponding social security institution and present the required documentation.

◉ Comply with other requirements established by the social security institution, which may vary depending on the entity and the specific pension plan.