Sinaloa.- One protest of retirees and pensioners registers this Tuesday, May 17 at the State Congress in support of more than 23 widows of workers of the Government of Sinaloa, which for two years they wait to receive the pension from her husband, which amounts to 4 thousand pesos a month.

Carlos Arturo Diaz Hernandez, president of Retirees and Pensioners United in the Fight for Sinaloa and a large group of elderly people, affirmed that they must be paid every month and in that period, it always happens that they are in anxiety due to the delay in receiving the deposits, which places them in a situation of stress, which he is dangerous at his coming of age.

They insisted that it approve the law initiative that was presented by the retirees and pensioners of this organization to incorporate them into the IPES Surveillance Commission, given the mismanagement that has occurred in the last 18 years, which has even lost the more than 650 million pesos allocated for this fiscal year.

They remembered that have not received the benefits of 66 days of Christmas bonus and without lienwhich constitutes a claim that would give economic justice to this group of pensioners and older adults.

He specified that the workers at the time were “deceived” before retiring and are not recognized by the Pension Institute (IPES), despite the fact that some worked in what was previously Difocur, now ISIC, and they demand that the widow sue to the state government to grant him the pension.

He regretted that these ladies are in misery and now they have been put in trouble to find lawyers so that they can sue, and can obtain the pension that only provides for the payment of a salary with a minimum amount, despite the fact that for many they paid the fees to IPES.

They complained that the death pension rulings for widows have not even been given the first reading, and since August 2021 this process has been paralyzed in legislative commissions.