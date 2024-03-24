Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 13:55

The widows of councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL) and driver Anderson Gomes, murdered in 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, stated today that the motivation for the crime needs to be clarified after the arrest of the main suspects.

The Federal Police today arrested three suspects involved in the death of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. Deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União-RJ) and his brother Domingos, counselor at the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro, were arrested on charges of masterminding. Delegate Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of Rio's Civil Police, was also arrested on suspicion of trying to protect those in charge.

“Motivation, for me, is something that still needs to be better explained. I believe that when we have access to all the documents we will be able to reach a conclusion”, declared Monica Benicio, Marielle’s widow, at a press conference outside the Federal Police headquarters in Rio.

In the same interview, Ágata Arnaus, widow of Anderson Gomes, also stressed that the case still needs answers. “After six years, this is the closest we have come to justice, but there is still no clear answer about the motivation. You don’t have the full story yet,” she said.

Both were quite emotional in their statements, especially when asked about the arrest of police chief Rivaldo Barbosa, who was the head of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, and suspected of having obstructed the investigations. At the time, Barbosa was the first authority to meet with the victims' family, promising priority in the investigations.

“Seeing arrested the people who, before, embraced us and promised a solution, was a slap in the face, it was trampling. It’s deep and painful,” said Ágata. “We’ll see how things unfold now. The pain will never go away. It’s desperate.”

“The name Rivaldo Barbosa was a big surprise for us, considering that he was the first authority to receive the family the following day,” said Monica. In her opinion, the crime was very well executed, which made investments difficult. “But we also understood that there was political will to be clarified,” she said.

Monica added that it is necessary to wait for developments in the investigation so that everyone involved can be identified. “Today was an important step towards democracy, for all of Brazil. And also the beginning of a new fight so that everyone is held accountable and identified.”