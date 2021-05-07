D.he Bundestag decided by a large majority to set up a foundation for the former Chancellor Helmut Kohl – against the declared will of his widow Maike Kohl-Richter. “In my role as heiress and widow of Helmut Kohl, I did not agree to the project,” she wrote on her website on Thursday. “The project contradicts my husband’s last will.” Unimpressed by this, the CDU / CSU, SPD, Greens, FDP and Left voted in the evening for the institution, which has its model in foundations for the former Chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt (both SPD) . The AfD abstained.

Kohl was Federal Chancellor from 1982 to 1998 and CDU chairman from 1973 to 1998. His name stands for the regaining of German unity and the expansion of European integration, but also for the CDU donation affair that was uncovered in 1999.

“Helmut Kohl studied history as a young person,” said CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak in the debate. “Through his work, through his life’s work, he himself has become the great history of our country and the European Union.”

Erhard Grundl from the Greens said that the CDU’s “black coffers” were also part of Kohl’s legacy. “Let us accept that historically it is always about a critical reappraisal, not about telling stories about a hero epic.” For the Left, MEP Simone Barrientos insisted that Kohl’s personal estate should go to the new foundation. It is to be feared that Kohl’s widow will not hand out the files. “The Helmut Kohl Foundation must help ensure that this theater ends. Because of course all these documents belong to the cultural heritage of this country. “

According to the law, the purpose of the foundation should be “the political work of Dr. Helmut Kohls for the freedom and unity of the German people, for peace in the world, for reconciliation with neighboring European states and for European integration ”. In this way, a contribution should be made to the understanding of contemporary history and the further development of the Federal Republic.

The foundation should contribute to the research, strengthening and further development of the European integration process in the global environment. In addition, it should deepen and expand knowledge of the current and future political, economic and social challenges in Germany, Europe and the world.

Kohl’s widow wrote that the construction of the foundation did not correspond to her husband’s ideas at the time. “The CDU has not (so far) been impressed by my concerns and ideas, which I discussed with my husband over many years and which we developed together.”

<br />



Kohl-Richter further criticized: “The CDU risks with sight that Helmut Kohl becomes the plaything of politics and new majority relationships: You just have to adapt the foundation law – which is possible at any time with a simple government majority – and reassign the committees accordingly. “

In an eleven-page press release from Kohl-Richter’s lawyers it is said that the CDU first had to deal with the donation complex and “had to clarify its relationship with Helmut Kohl, for which those responsible – clearly – lacked any willingness and any openness and (human) sensitivity.” .

Her client “simply doubts that an objective reappraisal of Helmut Kohl’s life and politics within the framework of the planned foundation structure can succeed at this point in time and under these conditions and that it has a good, clear foundation,” the law firm continued. “How can our client trust that the planned, allegedly (how recognizable not) politically independent foundation is not just the continuation of the political struggle against Helmut Kohl and his politics in line with the so-called donation affair?”