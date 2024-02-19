A Haitian judge issued a final report accusing Martine Moïse, widow of murdered president Jovenel Moise, of complicity and criminal association to commit the 2021 murder, according to the indictment obtained by the American newspaper “Miami Herald”.

As well as the widow, 50 people were also indicted, including 17 Colombians and also former Prime Minister Claude Joseph and former head of the Haitian National Police Léon Charles, who now serves as Haiti's permanent representative to the Organization of States Americans (OAS).

Joseph faces the same charges as Martine Moïse, while Charles has more serious charges. The former police chief faces charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession and carrying of weapons, conspiracy against the internal security of the State and conspiracy to commit a crime.

“There are consistent accusations and sufficient evidence to justify their responsibility for the acts for which they are accused”, according to the judge's decision, which sends them “to the Criminal Court, without the assistance of a jury, to be tried for the crimes of criminal association , armed robbery, terrorism, murder and complicity in murder, crimes committed against Jovenel Moise”.

As for Moise's widow, her statements about the president's assassination “are so full of contradictions that they leave much to be desired and discredit her”, according to the order issued by the investigating judge.

The magistrate sent his 122-page order to a prosecutor who will now inform the people involved about the accusation. The next step will be the organization of a trial by the president of Haiti's Supreme Court.

Five people have already pleaded guilty in the case in the United States, where the conspiracy was planned and financed.

Moise was tortured and killed on July 7, 2021 at his residence in Port-au-Prince by a group of mercenaries, most of them Colombians. The first lady was injured in the attack and was flown to Miami the same day.