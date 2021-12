Lucia Hiriart, the widow of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, died Thursday. Hiriart was known for her dominant personality and great political influence during Pinochet’s reign, between 1973 and 1990. During her husband’s dictatorship, at least 3,200 people disappeared and about 38,000 were tortured. Pinochet himself died in 2006.

