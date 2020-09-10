Zarema Umarova, the widow of the Chechen blogger Mamikhan (Anzor) Umarov, who was killed in Austria, recorded a video message to the pinnacle of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. The video, distributed on social networks, was observed by the Readovka version.

Umarova known as Kadyrov a grimy creature and illegitimate, and likewise accused him of murdering her husband and reprisals towards the Chechen folks “with the assistance of the Russians.” The widow mentioned that she would look ahead to folks from the pinnacle of the republic to stab them, and wished the pinnacle of Chechnya “to comply with his father” (which means Akhmat Kadyrov, the primary president of Chechnya, died on Might 9, 2004 because of a terrorist assault on a stadium in Grozny – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

In her tackle to the pinnacle of Chechnya, the spouse of Umarov, who was killed in Austria, additionally threatened that “the folks you [Кадыров] you set you on a bottle, at some point they may put you on this bottle. The lady might be speaking concerning the incident with the kidnapping of 19-year-old Chechen Salman Tepsurkaev, who known as himself a fighter towards the “Kadyrov dictatorship.” Unknown individuals pressured him to apologize for his statements and compelled him to sit down on a bottle as punishment.

The homicide of Umarov grew to become identified in early July. An opposition blogger looking for asylum in Austria was shot by an unknown particular person. Representatives of the Chechen diaspora imagine that the pinnacle of Chechnya might be concerned within the crime, as Umarov typically criticized him. Kadyrov himself accused international particular companies of the blogger’s homicide – in his opinion, they’re working towards him and Russia as a complete.

Later, his family from the village of Mesker-Yurt in Chechnya claimed duty for the homicide of Umarov. “Mamikhan Umarov is a canine from our household that lived in Europe. Till they handled him, we had no alternative to indicate ourselves, ”they mentioned in a video message. The blogger’s family additionally emphasised that what was carried out was carried out by them.