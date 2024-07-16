Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

A father of a family died in the assassination attempt on Trump. Biden’s condolences were unwanted – Trump has not yet called his supporter’s family.

Sarver/Pennsylvania – Thousands of people attended Donald Trump’s campaign rally for the 2024 US election. One of them was Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the assassination attempt on the former president. His family is mourning. While President Joe Biden has already tried to contact Comperatore’s widow, Trump’s call is still pending.

“He is my hero”: Family of firefighter shot in Trump assassination attempt mourns

Comperatore, a firefighter and staunch Trump supporter, was happy to be present at the presidential candidate’s speech. “I and the children were there as a family,” Helen Comperatore told the New York Post“He was just excited. It was going to be a nice day with the family.” But when the alleged 20-year-old perpetrator started shooting, her husband threw himself in front of his family. “He just said: ‘Get down!’ That was the last thing he said,” said Helen Comperatore. “He is my hero.” She will always remember him as a loving husband and family man. “He was a simple man, but his wife and children always came first for him.”

Corey Comperatore died in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. His firefighter colleagues also mourned the loss of the family man. © Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company/Sue Ogrocki/dpa(2)/Montage

“My husband wouldn’t have wanted it”: Widow of assassination hero didn’t answer the phone when Biden called

After the assassination, President Biden tried to reach the widow by phone. “I didn’t talk to Biden. I didn’t want to talk to him,” she told the newspaper. “My husband was a staunch Republican and he wouldn’t have wanted me to talk to him.”

Helen Comperatore added, however, that she does not hold the current president responsible for what happened to her family. “I have no grudge against Joe Biden,” she said. “I am not one of those people who engage in politics. I support Trump, that is the man I am voting for, but I have no grudge against Biden.” She distanced herself from the school-leaving of many Republicans towards Biden.

“Deepest condolences”: President Biden and Democratic governor remember the deceased

Biden also remembered the firefighter in his speech on Sunday (July 14). “We also extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim who was killed,” said the president. “He was a father; he protected his family from the bullets that were fired when he lost his life. May God love him. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured.” Biden also warned that it is important to be united in the country after an attack.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, also paid tribute to Comperatore in a press conference on Sunday. “We have lost a fellow Pennsylvanian,” Shapiro said. “Corey died a hero. He threw himself at his family to protect them.” According to CNN The governor ordered the flags to be flown at half-mast in memory of the deceased.

The Trump assassination in pictures: shots, chaos and a bleeding ex-president View photo gallery

Assassination attempt on Trump: Former president has not yet made contact with his surviving family

Unlike Biden, Trump did not contact the grieving family, US media reports. Although the former president was shot in the ear in the assassination attempt, he was able to attend the Republican Party Convention – where he was officially named the conservative presidential candidate.

In response to a question from a journalist from Washington Examiner When asked on the flight to Milwaukee whether Trump would attend the deceased’s funeral, he replied “yes”. He then asked his staff to organize the phone numbers so that he could call the two injured people and the firefighter’s surviving family. He apparently hasn’t done that yet. (hk)