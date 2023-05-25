After several attacks on social networks, in addition to hints from Roberto Palazuelosthe widow of andres garcia threw a release through Facebook where he said he was sad for all the hate that they have thrown at him, but he also touched on the subject of inheritance that her husband left.

And it is that Daisy Portillo He pointed out that he will not lend himself to the games of all those who judged not only his relationship, but also that he will not speak of Andrés García’s will until it is opened, in addition to being accompanied by the corresponding lawyers when he can give a statement.

On the other hand, and with great sadness, I tell you that I have also seen undeserved and unfounded attacks and slander on various social networks and media outlets towards me, my family and everything that had to do with the relationship we had my husband and I,” says part of the statement from Daisy Portillo.

The widow of Andrés García released a statement/Facebook

As expected, the networks immediately reacted to the statement released by Andrés García’s widow, as many supported her, while others continued to hate, since they have blamed her for being responsible for separating the film actor with his children. .

“Margarita, my respect and consideration for you because you deserve it, you took care of Mr. Andrés Garcia until the last moment of his life, for this reason you deserve the respect and inheritance that corresponds to you”, “This is how Mr. Garcia must be He left his will and it must be respected, do not fall for provocations, you are the only one who was with your husband taking care of him until the end,” the networks write.

