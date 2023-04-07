In view of the death of the beloved film, theater and television actor Andrés Garcíamany celebrities expressed their feelings on social networks. “I can’t find the words, I thank God for giving me the gift of your love, I know that you are already in a better place, I will love you and remember all my life with all my heart, my beloved Andrés,” he wrote in your Twitter account Anahí, member of RBD. For her part, the actress Maribel Guardia He stated, “My dear friend, today it was your turn to transcend, those of us who continue on this beautiful path that is life, will miss you and will remember you through all the artistic legacy you leave behind. Rest in peace, my deepest condolences to your wife and children”.

A famous person who has not ruled on the death of Andrés García is the singer Luis Miguel, with whom he had a very good friendship and even came to see each other as father and son. Some Social network users criticized the former sentimental partner of actress Aracely Arámbula, for supposedly remaining silent before the death of the actorbeing designated as “insensitive” and “ungrateful”.

After the bad comments on social networks, Margarita Portillo, widow of Andrés García, came out in defense of Luis Miguel, mentioning that he was suffering in silence for what happened. In an interview with various media during the funeral of her husband, she mentioned that the singer is a person with a lot of secrecy, however, that does not mean that he does not hurt the departure of her friend.

He is a very private person, I understand and respect him, I know that he is suffering in silence, because I know what each other wanted, for Andrés he was like a son and he loved him very much.

To all the people who were attacking Luis Miguel, Daisy Portillo He sent them this message, “it’s very easy for people to judge and they don’t know the affection or the relationship they had, andres garcia He never reproached him for anything”. He also said that he had received condolences from someone very famous; it is speculated that it could have been the singer.

It is worth mentioning that Aracely Arambulain a meeting with the media upon arrival at the actor’s funeral, in Acapulco, Guerrero, He also defended Luis Miguel, father of his children. “He can’t be here either, but I assure you that he must hurt a lot, he must have that pain in his heart, and as a human being, of course he does.”