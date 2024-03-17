The widow of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, was today in Berlin in the queue of Russians who were going to vote in the Russian presidential elections, and she did so around 12:00 to support the protest campaign “Noon without Putin” that she herself supported in a recent video message.

Navalny's former spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, who continues to work on the deceased opponent's cause, published on the social network a video in which Naválnaya can be seen in a queue on Wilhelmstraße, near the Russian embassy.

Amid applause from her compatriots, Navalnaya smiles slightly at the support she received. With a bouquet of flowers that someone gave him, he waited his turn, but without wanting to make statements.

Dmitri, a young Russian, told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper that he spoke briefly with Navalnaya, to tell her “that she is very brave.”

Yulia Navalnaya, at the voting center. Photo:AFP

She did not reveal who Alexei Navalny's widow was going to vote for or whether she was going to leave the ballot empty, she said.

“Noon without Putin” is an initiative of the exiled liberal politician Maxim Reznik, who described the elections as a “special electoral operation” to show unity against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in an election without an election, since the other candidates are related to the Kremlin and it is assumed that the current president will be re-elected.

The campaign was supported before he died in prison last February by

Navalny. The organizers give participants several options, from boycotting the vote to spoiling the ballot or even voting against Putin.