From: Nadja Zinsmeister

After the death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny, his wife spoke out publicly. She announces big plans regarding the “murderers”.

Moscow – Other Russian opposition members would become quiet from this point onwards at the latest. Yulia Navalny is getting loud. The wife of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny announced in a video message that she would not accept her husband's death in a Russian prison camp without a fight. “I will continue Alexei Navalny's cause, fight for our country. I call on you to stand by my side,” the widow said, partly in tears, in the video that was published on YouTube on Monday.

Navalny accuses the Russian president Wladimir Putin publicly accused the murder of her husband. “Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband Alexei Navalny,” she said. The president not only deprived his family of a loved one, but also deprived many Russians of hope for political change. During her speech, private images and past recordings of Navalny's public appearances are played in the video.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dead: wife reports details from his time in prison

The widow reports that Alexei Navalny was “tormented and tortured” in a penal camp in the Arctic Circle for three years. He was locked in solitary confinement in a small concrete box with nothing but a small stool, a hole in the floor to replace a toilet, and a sink. Even the bed was chained to the wall to prevent him from lying down. “A mug, a toothbrush and a book were all he owned.”

Now the regime is even hiding the 47-year-old's body, said Navalnaya. The Kremlin wants to prevent the Novichok poison from being detected in the body. In the video, she showed a picture of the mother searching for her dead son in the polar region. The government, meanwhile, rejected the allegations. According to official information, the physically weakened Navalny collapsed in freezing temperatures during a walk in the camp north of the Arctic Circle. According to law enforcement, attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

Wife of deceased opposition activist announces big plans and fight against Russia

The video message also included a big announcement: Yulia Navalny wanted to soon publish the name of the person who carried out the murder on Putin's behalf. “We will call you names and show you faces,” she promised. In addition, she will continue her husband's fight in the future. “I’m not afraid,” she said, also referring to a statement by Navalny, who had repeatedly called on people in Russia to resist Putin. But it was unclear whether she would return to Russia.

Alexei Navalny was considered one of the most important opposition leaders in Russia. In August 2020, the Kremlin critic was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in Siberia and fell into a coma. At the time, his wife fought for him to be treated in Germany instead of Russia. After just a few months, Navalny returned to Russia with his head held high and with his wife, where he was arrested immediately after landing. It was the last day Yulia Navalny saw her husband in person. (nz/dpa/afp)