Beirut, Tel Aviv (Al-Ittihad, Agencies)

Arab and international warnings have been issued against the consequences of military escalation on both sides of the Lebanese-Israeli border following widespread mutual attacks, described as the most violent since October 8, amid calls for calm and not dragging the region into a large-scale regional war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country’s army carried out a strong “preemptive strike” against Hezbollah, vowing that it was “not the end of the story.”

“The Israeli army destroyed thousands of short-range missiles,” Netanyahu said in a speech during the weekly Israeli government meeting at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to a statement from his office.

The Israeli army announced the death of an Israeli naval soldier during the clashes in northern Israel.

In addition, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati revealed that he had made a series of regional and international contacts with “Lebanon’s friends” to stop the escalation in the south of the country.

This came during his chairing of an emergency ministerial meeting in Beirut to follow up on the latest field developments in the south.

According to a statement by the Lebanese Prime Minister: “The attendees discussed the situation in the south and emergency services in the areas of health, shelter, food, fuel, and the readiness of emergency cells in the regions.”

The statement quoted the Prime Minister as confirming that he was “holding a series of contacts with Lebanon’s friends to stop the escalation.”

In the context of international, Arab and UN reactions to the military escalation, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called on all parties to cease fire and refrain from further escalation.

UNIFIL said in a joint statement yesterday with the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon that a return to the cessation of hostilities, followed by the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, is the only sustainable way forward.

The statement added that UNIFIL and the UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon will continue to make contacts to strongly urge everyone to de-escalate in southern Lebanon and along the Blue Line.

In Arabic, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned yesterday of the increasing escalation in southern Lebanon and its dangerous repercussions, which could lead to the region slipping into a regional war that threatens its security.

And its stability, especially in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The official spokesman for the ministry, Ambassador Dr. Sufian Qudah, stressed the importance of supporting Lebanon, its security, stability, and the safety of its people and institutions, emphasizing the need to adhere to Security Council Resolution 1701 to prevent further escalation, and to combine all efforts to reduce escalation and protect the region from the risk of slipping into a regional war, according to the Jordanian News Agency.

He warned that “the continuation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the failure to reach an exchange agreement that leads to an immediate and permanent ceasefire, puts the entire region at risk of the conflict expanding regionally.” The Jordanian spokesman stressed the need to launch an effective international movement that imposes an immediate cessation of the aggression on Gaza and ends the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, in a way that ensures the protection of the Palestinian people and the protection of regional and international security and stability.

In turn, Egypt warned yesterday of the dangers of opening a new war front in Lebanon, stressing the importance of preserving the country’s stability and sovereignty and avoiding the dangers of the region sliding into a state of comprehensive instability. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Egypt is following with concern the ongoing escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli front, calling for the need for international and regional efforts to combine to reduce tension and instability in the region, and to work to establish calm and contain the escalation.

She added that “the dangerous and rapid developments witnessed in the southern Lebanon region are a clear indication of what Egypt had previously warned of regarding the dangers of irresponsible escalation in the region against the backdrop of developments in the Gaza Strip crisis.”

Egypt stressed the inevitability of a comprehensive ceasefire and ending the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip to spare the region further factors of instability, conflicts and threats to international peace and security.

Internationally, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for avoiding further escalation in the Middle East “by all means.”