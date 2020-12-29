The SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans has spoken out against privileges for those who have already been vaccinated: “We must not give up the solidarity that we are currently showing in so many places. Until a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated, the rules should be the same for everyone, ”Walter-Borjans told Tagesspiegel. “It would be wrong to give people an advantage because their turn came earlier than others, especially since it is not even certain that vaccinated people are no longer at risk of infection.”

The SPD leader was firmly convinced that “the vast majority of the population will protect themselves and others with a vaccination as soon as possible.” After that, Germany could “finally leave the grueling restrictions behind”. According to Walter-Borjans, the number of people who oppose the vaccination will “be manageable in the end and only matter insofar as this group endangers itself. We have to make this clear in an awareness campaign to convince as many as possible that vaccination protects. ”

The Caritas boss calls privileges dangerous and lacking in solidarity

The president of the Catholic welfare association Caritas, Prelate Peter Neher, called the debate about privileges for vaccinated people just as dangerous as that in spring when it came to those recovering from Covid. That alone was “a violation of the solidarity principle”. according to the motto “I am next to myself”. In view of the limited vaccine capacities, especially at the beginning, such considerations are completely out of the question. ”Neher warned that concerns about vaccination, which also exist among nursing staff,“ should be taken seriously, and that the population should be well and transparently informed ”. Because he looks after and accompanies people from risk groups, his own association has “every interest in ensuring that many people get vaccinated,” said Neher. “Granting vaccinated people advantages over non-vaccinated people, such as going to restaurants or the cinema, is the wrong approach.”

The Greens share this attitude. Kordula Schulze-Asche, spokeswoman for care and geriatric policy and infection protection specialist, told Tagesspiegel that immunization of at least 60 percent of the population was necessary to effectively fight the virus. Until then “we will all have to continue to adhere to the AHA-L rules”. Neither is certain that vaccinated people will not carry the virus, nor how long their protection will last.

FDP: poor supply

“Until there is a scientifically based answer, the prerogative of the vaccinated is that they enjoy vaccination protection.” She accused the Federal Government of having “failed to plan the vaccination campaign on a large scale – this applies to production capacities as well as for the vaccinating staff ”. Basically: “A pandemic can only be fought globally, not only nationally. Extended high-quality production with corresponding licenses from vaccine manufacturers, as is also the case with other drugs, for example against AIDS, are necessary in order to soon be able to make sufficient vaccines available worldwide. ”

Schulze-Asche, however, shares the view of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) that complex drugs such as vaccines cannot be produced in sufficient quantities overnight. It will take months before enough of it can be spent in Germany and around the world.

The FDP MP Markus Herbrand called the supply of corona vaccine miserable; it is “a sign of poverty and a direct result of the failings of the federal government. Neither at the national level nor during the six-month EU presidency have any initiatives to create additional production capacities been launched. ”Instead,“ the fairy tale of successful pandemic control was eagerly spun on ”.