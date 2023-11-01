Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Several countries and international organizations condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli army’s targeting of the Jabalia camp in Gaza, with increasing international calls to reduce the escalation and bring humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated Palestinian refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding hundreds, while paramedics struggled to treat the injured and even set up operating rooms in hospital corridors. The United Nations condemned the raids that targeted the Jabalia camp, and Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said: The latter “is shocked by the escalation of violence in Gaza, including the killing of Palestinians, including women and children, in the Israeli bombing of populated areas in Jabalia refugee camp is overcrowded. In a statement by the General Secretariat of the Muslim World League yesterday, the Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, condemned “this dangerous escalation, which claimed the lives of a number of innocent civilians.” He called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to protect civilians from collective punishment.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned the attack in the strongest terms, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement the Kingdom’s complete rejection of the repeated targeting of sites crowded with civilians, and the continued violation of international laws and international humanitarian law, in light of the failure of the international community to pressure the Israeli government to accept an immediate ceasefire and truce. Humanitarianism in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly resolution issued last Friday, according to the Saudi News Agency “SPA”.

The Kingdom affirmed that “the dangerous humanitarian conditions resulting from the continuous escalation cannot be justified at all,” and that sparing blood, protecting civilians, and stopping military operations are urgent priorities that cannot be accepted for any procrastination or disruption, and failure to immediately adhere to them will inevitably lead to a humanitarian catastrophe. Pakistani Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the escalation of hostilities and aggression against civilians in the Gaza Strip. Kakar called on the international community to act now to end this tragedy.

For his part, European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell said yesterday that he was “appalled” by the large number of casualties as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, and called on the parties to respect the international rules of war. He added, in a statement on the X website: “I am horrified by the large number of casualties following the Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp.”

In turn, Jordanian political analyst Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila stressed the need to intensify international pressure to stop the war in Gaza, amid fears of its expansion, pointing out that intensifying international communication will of course lead to a glimmer of hope about the possibility of obtaining a truce for humanitarian supplies.

Al-Sabaila added to Al-Ittihad that it is possible to build on the proposed truce, bring in aid, and then advance the peace process and negotiations to stop the war.

He stated that the world realizes that war in the Middle East will harm everything, and that there is no way except by establishing stability, peace, and a two-state solution.

For her part, international relations specialist Ornella Sukkar explained that although international positions oscillate between escalation and efforts to stop the war on Gaza, the world has come to realize that the Palestinian issue must be settled with a just solution for two states and an end to the war.

Orilla confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the cost of war is difficult for everyone, and for the region and the entire world, noting that all countries in the region and the world do not want to slide into a war that might expose all international and regional interests to danger.

Ornella pointed out that the international community must adhere to political diplomatic solutions, because it is the only way to live as civilized societies and guarantee the well-being of peoples.