For yet another year, the pharmaceutical company Stada commissioned Kantar, a renowned global consulting firm, to report on the state of knowledge regarding Health at the European level, in order to “help all stakeholders to identify trends and make decisions while raising awareness about future problems and reporting knowledge gaps”, explained Peter Goldschmidt, CEO of the laboratory. Despite what we insist on certain issues, it seems that there are things that are still not crystal clear. Clear and concise arguments to clarify what we believe wrongly, based on the Health Report 2020. Do all roads lead to health? How Europe Moves towards the future (“Health Report 2020. Do all roads lead to health? How Europe is moving towards the future”, in English). That for us does not remain.

Let’s start with something that should be simple: how sexually transmitted diseases are spread, “a nasty problem that has resurfaced in recent years.” Believe it or not, still 77% of those interviewed think that kisses are harmless. And it corroborates that almost 70% of Spaniards admit to continuing to intimate despite having a cold, that recurrent viral infection caused by rhinovirus and coronavirus (yes, this is not new), which is contagious from a day before the symptoms begin until seven days later.

The cold would not be a deterrent to going to work for 76%, but – perhaps – after confinement, it is not necessary to emphasize the inconvenience of doing so (the survey was carried out between February and March). A third of the population would probably use antibiotics to combat it, since he continues to think that they serve to kill viruses (when in reality they only kill certain bacteria) and, given the seen, they would swallow them with a good glass of milk or orange juice. Big mistake: both affect its effectiveness.

We will end one of our favorite battles: even 12% of Spaniards say they are interested in tricks such as homeopathy. Being prescribed by doctors and sold in pharmacies, we can understand the confusion. Let us remedy any misunderstanding: they sell preparations such as “dilution of the Berlin Wall to fight against the feeling of oppression, separation and isolation”, of TNT (explosive) against convulsive cough, of dog feces to treat diarrhea … In 2021 you will lose state support (funding) in one of its historic fiefdoms, France, and even the RAE – at last – has turned its back on it, modifying its definition of a healing system to simple practice with only supposed effects. Let’s see if with this devastating phrase from the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy we end up making them change their minds: “Homeopathic products are useless and a health risk.”

The study also yields interesting conclusions about the relationship with those who care for us: 86% of Spaniards are satisfied with the health system (precoronavirus responses); four out of five would consult their doctor online (20% more than those who declared that they would do it the previous year), but 37% prefer that the medicines They are served by your apothecary in person. This is how we are.

Enjoy this and other stories in the new issue of BUENAVIDA, which you can find today at newsstands, free of charge, with EL PAÍS.