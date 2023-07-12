the misfortune of Warriorcentered these days in the capital chilpancingois sample chilling of widespread decay in vast regions of the country.

When it’s not in Michoacán, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Colima, Tamaulipas or Sinaloathe drug crime jump in Chiapas, Veracruz, Chihuahua, Baja California, Oaxaca, Sonora or the Edomex.

schizoid visions morenistas:

1.- While the highway of the sun was blocked and excesses occurred and the virtual kidnapping of national guards and police in Chilpancingohe Senator Felix Salgado Macedonio he tweeted that everything was a “provocation of the ultra right, of the enemies and adversaries of the fourth transformation, who wanted a confrontation, shots and deaths (…). All social movements are good, they have their causes (…). I congratulate our governor (her daughter of hers) for her actions with great security (…), patience and tolerance… ”.

2.- The next day, the Head of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguezand the President Lopez Obradoraffirmed that the confrontation was organized by the narco gang Los Ardillos with their social bases (between four and five thousand people), as a reaction to the capture of two of their leaders.

3.- The suspect Mayor Norma Otilia Hernández He said that he will not request a license for the investigation carried out by the General Prosecutor of the Republic about their meeting and the compromising recording with a relevant drug lord The Squirrels: “I don’t know why I would have to ask for it. The governments of the fourth transformation We respect the processes and if they tell me ‘you’re guilty’ I’ll leave…”.

(Despite the fact that he appeared greeting and chatting in a restaurant with the robust pistol, he affirmed that it was only “a chance meeting” and that “a dialogue is not a pact…”).

Fortunately freed hostagesit is not a minor fact that the authorities have negotiated with whom it defines as delinquentsbecause the fight against criminality does not admit agreements, but is combated with the capacities of the State, above all through intelligence services such as those that, precisely, are handled by the Army.

As reported yesterday by my colleague Rubén Mosso, the sedena has identified in Warrior to 16 main groups, namely:

Los Rojos, Los Jefes, Los Ardillos, the cartels del Sur, Independiente and de la Sierra; Guerreros Unidos (with those released for the Ayotzinapa case), Jalisco Nueva Generación, Los Capuchinos, Los Marín, Los Añorve, Los Granados, Los Chanos, Los Viagras, La Nueva Familia Michoacana and what remains of the Knights Templaralmost all of them supported by the unconstitutional community police forces.

Are the bands that rot the lives of the people of Guerrero and maintain a fight for territorial control and the routes of drug transfer, collection of property, drug dealing, kidnapping, murder, extortion of mining companies, poppy planting, cocaine trade, control of plazas, prostitution and clandestine milking of the treasury in the municipalities…

In case you didn’t read it: