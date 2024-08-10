The controversy came after the Physiotherapy Syndicate issued a notice to warn high school students before enrolling in medical colleges, which include “human doctors, dentists, physiotherapy, pharmacy, and nursing,” stressing that the Egyptian Ministry of Health decided that assigning graduates “is no longer mandatory, but rather according to the needs of the labor market.”

The assignment of graduates of medical colleges in Egypt means their appointment in government hospitals and medical centers immediately after graduation and completing the “internship year.”

For more than 50 years, Egyptian law has granted the Ministry of Health the right to compulsorily assign graduates of medical colleges to work in government hospitals or their affiliated units for a period of two years, with permission to renew the assignment for other periods.

In this regard, the head of the Egyptian Doctors Syndicate, Osama Abdel-Hay, revealed in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the Supreme Committee for Assignment at the Ministry of Health decided in 2022 that the assignment of medical college graduates would be “according to needs,” i.e. the shortage in hospitals and health units, starting in 2025.

The head of the Doctors Syndicate said, “This does not apply to human doctors, as there is a shortage in the numbers of doctors required to work in the government sector, whether in Ministry of Health hospitals, university hospitals, or hospitals affiliated with various official bodies, and therefore the assignment of doctors continues in its current form.”

He pointed out that the “assignment crisis” appears more in the unions of “pharmacists, dentists and physiotherapists”, especially after the number of colleges for these specializations increased to exceed the country’s needs.

According to a government study conducted on Egypt’s needs for human doctors until 2025, the rate of doctors in Egypt is 8.6 doctors per 10,000 citizens, while the global rate is 23 doctors per 10,000 citizens.

“This means that there is a significant shortage in the number of doctors, and therefore the need to assign doctors still exists,” Abdel-Hay added.

At that time, the government study recommended the need to work on increasing the number of students accepted into the faculties of human medicine in public and private universities to more than 10,000 students annually, in a manner that does not conflict with the capabilities of the faculties and university hospitals in providing a good level of medical education.

Nursing..and the shortage of numbers

This applies to the number of nursing workers in Egypt, as the head of the Nursing Syndicate, Kawthar Mahmoud, confirmed that “there is no dispensing with the nursing assignment.”

She explained that the nursing deficit is currently estimated at about 75,000 male and female nurses in the governorates of the republic, and it is expected to double by 2030 in conjunction with the implementation of the comprehensive health insurance system in all governorates, stressing at the same time that the Ministry of Health’s decision that the assignment be according to health needs does not mean cancelling the assignment of nursing graduates.

In turn, the General Secretary of Physical Therapy, Sami Saad, indicated to the Sky News Arabia website that “the assignment is no longer mandatory for everyone, and has become according to the capacity of the hospitals, whether affiliated with the Ministry of Health, university hospitals, or military hospitals.”

He pointed out that this change in the assignment of graduates came based on an agreement between the Egyptian Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, with the medical unions and the Health Committee in the House of Representatives after the number of graduates from some medical colleges increased without there being vacant places to assign them to work, adding: “There is a shortage in the number of human doctors and nurses, and this allows freedom to assign a larger number according to the needs of the labor market, unlike the reality in the number of pharmacists, for example.”

Saad explained that a large number of doctors travel to work abroad, whether in Arab or foreign countries, and therefore the Ministry of Health is forced to assign all doctors to fill the shortage in hospitals. However, on the other hand, the number of colleges has increased significantly recently, not in line with international standards, which has contributed to a significant increase in the number of graduates, warning of “real unemployment” within 5 years from now.

An informed source in the Egyptian Ministry of Health told Sky News Arabia that the decision to assign graduates of medical colleges according to “needs” is due to an agreement between the ministry, professional medical unions, prominent members of the House of Representatives, and all responsible authorities since late 2022.

The Higher Assignment Committee recommended at this time that the assignment of doctors, pharmacists, dentists, nursing staff, health technicians, and auxiliary technical categories be in accordance with the needs received from official medical authorities starting from the beginning of 2025, with fair geographical distribution in all governorates.

The source stressed that “there is no complete cancellation of the assignment system in Egypt, but only a determination of the required numbers so that there is no increase in the various specialties beyond the needs of hospitals, which represents a burden on the medical sector.”