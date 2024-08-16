Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The bloody attack by extremist settlers on a village in the occupied West Bank the day before yesterday was met with widespread Arab and international condemnation, amid calls to hold those responsible accountable and not allow similar cases to escape punishment.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the attack carried out by armed settlers on the town of “Jit” located between the cities of Nablus and Qalqilya resulted in the death of one person, the serious injury of another, in addition to the burning of dozens of Palestinian homes and vehicles.

Jordan called on the international community to impose deterrent sanctions to stop “settler terrorism” in the West Bank.

Jordan condemned, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the terrorist attacks by settlers on Palestinians in the village of Jit, east of Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank, which resulted in the death of a young man, the injury of dozens, and material damage to property.”

The United Nations described the attack yesterday as “horrific” amid impunity in similar cases.

“It was horrific,” said Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office. “What is striking and important to remember is that the killing in Jit was not an isolated attack, and was a direct result of Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank.”

In the same context, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, announced that he would propose imposing sanctions on officials in response to attacks carried out by settlers in the occupied West Bank amid near-total impunity.

He stressed his intention to “submit a proposal for sanctions from the European Union against those who give way to settlers who commit acts of violence, including some members of the Israeli government.”

The United States condemned settler violence and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The White House said, “Violent settler attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop.”

For his part, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that his country strongly condemns the attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank.

“The scenes last night, of burning and setting fire to buildings, throwing Molotov cocktails at cars, widespread rioting and chasing people and forcing them to flee their homes, are abhorrent and I condemn them in the strongest terms,” ​​Lamy said at a press conference in Israel.

For his part, French Foreign Minister Stephane Le Foll said the settlers’ attack on a town in the occupied West Bank was “unacceptable” during a meeting in Jerusalem with his Israeli and British counterparts.

The German Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack and denounced the “unacceptable violence.”

“Israel must commit to protecting Palestinians in the West Bank, putting an end to these attacks and prosecuting their perpetrators,” the ministry said on its X platform.

Hundreds of Palestinians yesterday buried the body of a young man who was killed by Israeli bullets the day before yesterday during a settlers’ attack on the village of “Jit”.

Local sources reported that the funeral procession of the Palestinian Rashid Al-Saddah (23 years old) left An-Najah University Hospital in Nablus to the town of “Jit”, his hometown, and he was buried in the city’s cemetery.

In this context, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said yesterday that 18 Palestinians were killed by Israeli settlers’ bullets, while 785 others were injured, since October 7, 2023.

The head of the authority, Mu’ayyad Shaaban, added in a statement: “18 Palestinians have been killed by settlers’ bullets since October 7, and 785 have been injured.”