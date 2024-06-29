Capitals (Union)

Israel’s decision to legalize five settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank and impose taxes on churches, their institutions, and various properties in Jerusalem received widespread Arab condemnation, considering that the decisions are a blatant challenge and a grave violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli Security Cabinet’s approval of expanding settlement operations in the West Bank, stressing the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the continued Israeli violations of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

She warned of “the dire consequences of the Israeli occupation authorities continuing to do so in light of the complete absence of international accountability mechanisms.”

In a related context, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned, in a statement, the Israeli decision itself, considering it “a complete and final coup against the Oslo Accords, a return of the entire situation to before point zero, and a consolidation of the logic of crude occupation.”

The Arab Parliament also said yesterday that Israel’s attempts to legitimize settlement outposts and approve the construction of more settlements in the West Bank are dangerous attempts to deliberately liquidate the Palestinian cause.

He added, “The decision comes in light of the continuing war in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the dangerous escalation of extremist settlers’ violations and crimes in the West Bank.”

The Arab Parliament held the Israeli army responsible for “the consequences of these practices that have crossed all boundaries and represent a blatant challenge to the entire international community, a flagrant violation of international law, and an undermining of all international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution.”

In turn, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation considered all actions and decisions taken by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory to be null and void under international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334 of 2016.

The organization also warned of the danger of the continued escalation of settler terrorism in the West Bank, calling at the same time on the international community to assume its responsibilities in compelling Israel to stop the war in the Gaza Strip and the illegal measures it is committing throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.

Internationally, Germany condemned Israeli plans to legalize five settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, and urged Tel Aviv to rescind its decision.

“Israel’s policy of building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes a serious violation of international law and undermines efforts to achieve a two-state solution,” said German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer.

He added, “The expansion of Israeli settlements endangers the peace and security of all the peoples of the region. Therefore, we call on the Israeli government to immediately retract its decisions.”

Fischer pointed out that his country’s government “clearly condemns the so-called legalization of Israeli settlement outposts and the approval of new housing in the West Bank.”