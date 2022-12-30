In conjunction with the accelerating deterioration of the security situation in Darfur, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council, stressed the need to activate the role of the police and security services, in light of increasing accusations of the failure of the peace agreement signed in October 2020 to stop the bloodshed in the Darfur region, which witnessed one of the fiercest and longest wars. civil war that has led to the killing and displacement of millions of people since the outbreak of war in 2003.

Upon his arrival in the city of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, on Thursday, Dagalo described what happened during the past days as a “major event”; He pledged to “conduct a transparent investigation, hunt down and hold criminals accountable.”

The General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur said in a statement that widespread killings, looting and burning were committed in residential and agricultural areas in a number of areas of South Darfur, noting that the state authorities did not begin to take effective and practical measures until two hours after the incident occurred.

Al-Sadiq Ali Hassan, head of the Darfur Lawyers’ Board of Trustees, attributed the continuation of the killings in Darfur to the absence of accountability.

On Wednesday, the United Nations demanded that the perpetrators of the recent killings in the region be held accountable, amid reports of crimes against humanity, the burning and looting of dozens of villages, and the taking of dozens of residents to unknown locations. The UN Special Mission in Sudan called for a radical treatment of all causes of violence in all parts of Sudan, and urged the Sudanese authorities to take stronger measures to protect civilians. and allow humanitarian access.

Hussein Rijal, spokesman for the Coordination of the Displaced, told Sky News Arabia that the residents of the villages that were attacked face very difficult security and humanitarian conditions in light of the continued attacks, arson and looting. The medical teams also face great difficulties to reach the wounded, as the forces that carried out the attack closed all roads leading to those villages, some of which are about 20 kilometers from the city of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state.

Despite the peace agreement signed between the Sudanese government and a number of armed movements with the aim of stopping the war that broke out in 2003, the humanitarian and living conditions have deteriorated further in the war zones during the last year. Since October 2021, acts of violence have been repeated more than 5 times in Darfur, killing more than a thousand people, including women and children, and burning entire villages.