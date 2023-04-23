There is no greater distance than between 020 and 010, yet Amsterdam seems to be moving in the direction of its eternal rival. In Amsterdam, the call has been signaled for the appointment of a market marine, someone with enough power to make decisions in the conflicts between city and merchants and between market people themselves. Such a marine is a variant of the Rotterdam invention of the city ​​marines, who were appointed twenty years ago to combat insecurity in certain neighborhoods and of whom the then mayor said in his trusted Ollie B. Bommel style that “they must be able to break through walls.” Hence, of course, the martial name marine, because aren’t they hardened guys who don’t go too far? Moreover, Rotterdam has something to do with marines: the heroic defense of the Maas bridges in May 1940 by a small group of marines, who were actually waiting for embarkation for the Dutch East Indies, the Van Ghentkazerne where the corps is stationed and the Mariniersmuseum on the Wijnhaven.

Elite unit

Originally, Marines weren’t one of those grievers who go through rows and diamonds; they were sailors. And that’s just not what the current Marines are. The marines are an elite unit of the Royal Navy, they are not sailors, but the infantrymen of the fleet.

The word ‘marine’ comes from French where a marine is a sailor, a sailor and can also denote a warrant officer rank. French does not have the word from itself, but from Latin, true mare means ‘sea’. In the title of Hugo de Groot’s famous work Mary Liberum ‘the free sea’, we come across the term. The French also comes from mare navy ‘of the sea’, which we find in the kitchen term marinate. Now mainly intended to pickle meat or fish in vinegar and herbs, but in the past in salty seawater or brine.

The French marine or maroni has been widely used throughout history. The word can refer to a skipper, to a pilot who knows how to guide a ship safely to a port, to a sailor or sailor in general and even to a pirate. When the term was exported from France in the Middle Ages, its meaning was that of sailor or sailor. Thus, in the Middle English of the 14th century, we see de mariner appear, someone who helps navigate a ship, or does so independently, the skipper.

fearlessness

Was it the association with the intrepidity of these types that prompted Johan de Witt and Michiel de Ruyter to choose this name when, shortly before the disaster year 1672, they decided to set up a corps that could defend the national interests all over the world by force of arms? Neither the French nor the British have followed us in this development. In their languages, a marine is still a sailor and not a sea soldier. But the Americans also founded a century after the Netherlands, in 1775, during their war of independence with the British. Marine Corps on that served as landing troops for the navy. The current US Marine Corps dates from 1789.