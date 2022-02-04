Actor and director, Rachid El-Wali, said in a post on his official Instagram page: “The next stage is very difficult in order to get the child out safely. May God have mercy on him and do not disappoint us in saving him. Our prayers.”

And he added in a video accompanying his blog: “I am very tired because I did not sleep overly thinking about that innocent child stuck inside the well, so what will be the condition of his family and the rescuers who are racing against time to save Ryan and work in the cold and darkness.”

As for the actress, Donia Butazout, she wrote: “In my life, I did not stay up until this time, except with my son. O Lord, for the sake of your glory, majesty and greatness, save him for his mother, my Lord.”

And she continued on her Instagram page: “Please, my Lord, our head will explode, our pressure has decreased, and the laughter has left our face. Oh my God, my beloved, save him from death.”

The artist Saad Lamjarred, like all other Moroccan artists, expressed his great solidarity, and posted on Instagram: “We have nothing but supplications, for God promised us that he would respond to those who called on him. Oh God, O Rahman, O Rahim, O Merciful, O Manan, O Karim, O live, O Qayyum, we ask you and you.” God, there is no god but You, the One, the One, the Eternal, the Eternal.

For her part, Moroccan singer Asma Lamnawar tweeted on her official account on Twitter: “Thank you to all the peoples of the Arab and Islamic countries, and all humanity for their solidarity with Morocco in the painful event of the child Rayan. We ask you to pray in these painful moments.”

The artist, Mona Fatto, also published, through the Al-Astori feature, on her Instagram page, a picture of the child inside the well, on which she wrote, “There is no god but you, glory be to you, that I was one of the unjust,” which is the prayer of the Prophet Yunus in the belly of the whale.

In turn, the able artist Latifa Raafat expressed her solidarity with the family of the child Rayan, and wrote: “My beloved son Rayan, we hope to hear good news before completing my fast for the first day of the month of Rajab. I was very happy when I learned that you ate and drank, this is reassuring. You are a given name, Rayyan is the name of the door of patience in Paradise.

In addition to these artists, the singer Saeeda Sharaf wrote on her page: “Pray more and do not be stingy with our son. Oh God, bring him out of the darkness of the well into your light. Oh Lord, your kindness, we can no longer sleep. Oh God, bring him back safe and sound to his mother. I swear I did not sleep. It didn’t bother me.”

The child Ryan, 5, fell on Tuesday evening into a narrow, uncovered and unfenced water hole near the family home, while rescue efforts began on Wednesday morning, and a tracking and coordination committee was formed to supervise the operation.

Vertical excavation work continued to make the hole parallel to the water hole in which the child Rayan fell, in the Tamrout commune in the Chefchaouen region, throughout the night of Thursday – Friday, when the depth of the hole exceeded 28 meters. According to sources at the scene, the next stage is “critical” because the soil is not stable, which complicates the rescue operation that has been going on for three days.