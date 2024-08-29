Wide shot, Patuanelli (M5s) opens up to Schlein-premier

For the Five Star Movement’s Stefano Patuanelli there is no problem in imagining the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein at Palazzo Chigi in a centre-left government inspired by the “Meloni method” (whoever gets the most votes becomes prime minister). The Senate group leader of the 5 Star Movement is unequivocally open to the possibility of Schlein as prime minister and does so at “La Piazza”, the kermesse of affaritaliani.it, in a dialogue with the director Angelo Maria Perrino. Patuanelli, former Minister of Agriculture and Economic Development, very influential in the 5 Star Movement (with good relations with the majority and opposition parties), admits that Giuseppe Conte’s aspiration is to return to being Prime Minister, but there would be no particular embarrassment in supporting the Democratic secretary at Palazzo Chigi. “Conte is affected by the Chigitis virus,” joked Patuanelli.



Patuanelli himself, speaking with Augusta Montaruli, vice-president of the Rai Supervisory Commission of Fratelli d’Italia and Alessandro Alfieri, senator and head of the PNRR and reforms of the secretariat of the Democratic Party, unlike its leader (Conte) he sided with the stars and stripes contest: “If I were in the United States, I would personally vote for Harris and not for Trump. I think it is right to let Americans decide who should be their president. Our countries are friends and will remain friends regardless of who governs in Italy and the United States.”

“With Renzi not even dead? Yes you can say, history teaches”

Returning to alliances and Campo largo, for the former M5S minister “what matters for the opposition is to design an alternative project to the right for the country. It is on things that alliances are created. If we had the same opinion on everything we would be one party. In addition to the M5S, the PD and the Green Left Alliance I think it is right to look at that more centrist component, progressives and liberals, who want to take away a piece of the electorate from the more centrist part of the right”. In the centre-left “the Renzi issue exists, there is no point in beating around the bush”, he specified. “There is an anthropological, political difference between us”. With Renzi, not even dead? “Yes, you could say that. History must teach us something. You can’t say that he enjoys an excellent trust…” he continued.

Alfieri (Pd): “Enough vetoes”

The M5S says it has no confidence in Renzi? “For them we were the Bibbiano party but then little by little we started again. Little by little, working side by side. If we decide not to put vetoes we don’t have to put them, but it doesn’t mean that all the problems are solved”, replied Alessandro Alfieri.