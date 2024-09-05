Wide shot, Boschi flees from the Festa dell’Unità. Divisive party, many volunteers do not want to return with Renzi

Maria Elena Boschiformer minister of the Renzi government and leading exponent of Italia Viva, participated yesterday in the Unità party Reggio Emiliabut the reception would not have been the best. She says on stage that “being among many friends and feeling at home“. But the climate among the volunteers – according to Il Fatto Quotidiano – seems to be very different. “These are not his people – says Sergio, who has shared 56 years of parties with his wife Loretta. But he has never been one”. And so, at the end of a debate on rights, Boschi leaves the stage escorted by some collaborators and wanders around the stands. When he approaches the kitchensheart of Democratic volunteering, one of her assistants glares at her: “The kitchens, no!” She agrees: “No, no.” And the other: “The car is over there”. U-turn, escape, retreat.

Il Fatto catches her as she is exiting the gate: “Honorable, but what about the tour of the kitchens?“. Boschi opens her eyes wide and says: “Nooo, we were there, we were waiting for Andrea Orlandowe took a walk, there was no time”. The unaware Orlando, expected at a debate at 9pm, ends up taking the blame for the lack of crowds. Desy Zanoni – continues Il Fatto – has very clear ideas: “I I wouldn’t have welcomed the Renzians back: they split the party and made sure that many of us would leave“. Loretta Sabattini walks between the stoves: “Yesterday I told Serracchiani: don’t you dare take up Renzi againand she he made a little heart with his hands for me“.