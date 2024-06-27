La Paz (agencies)

The Bolivian police arrested the army commander, General Juan Jose Zuniga, the day before yesterday, after President Luis Arce dismissed him following his failed coup attempt by leading a military force that tried to storm the presidential palace, in a move that was widely condemned regionally and internationally.

Scenes broadcast on state television showed police officers arresting General Zuniga while he was speaking to journalists in front of a military barracks in the capital and forcing him into a police car while Interior Secretary Johnny Aguilera addressed him, saying, “You are under arrest, General.”

The dismissed general was taken to the police station of the Special Anti-Crime Force.

The rebels withdrew from in front of the presidential palace, and as soon as they left the place, the president went out to the palace balcony to greet his supporters who had gathered in the hundreds in the square.

“No one can take away the democracy we won,” Arce said.

Bolivian Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo told local television yesterday that about a dozen army officers were arrested following the coup attempt the day before yesterday, adding that they face charges that could lead to prison sentences ranging from 15 to 30 years.

During the failed coup, which lasted for hours, military units led by General Juan Jose Sunega, who was recently removed from command of the army, gathered in the central Plaza Murillo square, where the presidential palace and parliament are located.

President Louis Arte criticized the coup attempt and quickly announced the appointment of a new army chief.

“Democracy must be respected,” the head of state said in a televised speech.

In response to the movement of military forces without his permission, President Arce said in a video message to the nation, with his ministers standing by him, “We need the Bolivian people to organize themselves and mobilize against the coup, in the interests of democracy.”

He added, “Soldiers and tanks are deployed in Murillo Square,” calling for “a national mobilization to defend democracy.”

The president quickly dismissed the army chief and appointed a new military command that was sworn in before him at the presidential palace, according to scenes broadcast live on national television.

From Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for “respect” for democracy and the rule of law in Bolivia.

“Spain strongly condemns the military actions in Bolivia. We send our support and solidarity to the Bolivian government and its people and call for respect for democracy and the rule of law,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

In Washington, a spokesman for the US National Security Council said, “The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Bolivia and calling for calm.”

The leaders of Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico and Colombia called for respect for democracy in Bolivia.

“I love democracy and I hope it will prevail throughout Latin America,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on Twitter.

In neighboring Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro condemned the “coup attempt in Bolivia” orchestrated by “the extreme right with a military traitor.”

As for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, he said that he was “deeply concerned” about developments in the situation in Bolivia.