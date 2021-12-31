Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The sports arena witnessed wide reactions to the winners in the seventh edition of the annual “Ittihad” referendum for the year 2021, where His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, led the scene, with His Highness winning the title of “Sports Personality of the Year”, while he won the title of “Sports Personality of the Year”. Abdullah Sultan Al-Ariani, the gold medalist in shooting at the Paralympic Games, was named “Best Athlete”, while Hamda Al Shukaili, the world champion in Ju-Jitsu, won the “Best Athlete” title, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council won the “Best Institution” title, while the title of the most prominent event went to a tour Abu Dhabi Formula One, and Mohammed bin Sulayem, Secretary-General of the Olympic Committee and President of the International Automobile Federation, won the title of “Best Achievement”.

Al-Awani: Nahyan bin Zayed’s directives lead “Abu Dhabi Sports Club” to success

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stressed that winning the title of “Best Sports Institution” in the “Al-Ittihad” referendum represents a source of pride and pride, and embodies an important motivation to continue the path of giving, and to present more successful plans and advanced initiatives that enhance the leading position of the capital Abu Dhabi. As a global destination for sports, in addition to its active role in the development of community sports, in a way that supports and enhances the strategic indicator of quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

He said: We extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, for his continuous guidance, support and constant follow-up that leads all our plans and Abu Dhabi sport to achieving important and distinguished achievements.

He added: We are proud of the great gains that Abu Dhabi has recorded and its global successes, which are primarily due to the generous support of the wise leadership and the great interest of the Abu Dhabi government, and its keenness to support the process of sports development, achieve the aspirations and ambitions of athletes, and enhance the interaction of all segments of society with sports activities. The continuous successes underlined its prestigious position and the confidence it enjoys among the developed global cities, and it is contemporary with the distinguished infrastructure and sports facilities with its international standards.

He said: “We are proud of the valuable award that was adopted by a leading media platform and institution, which accompanied the establishment process, and whose knowledge has spread over 50 years.

He added, “The award for us in the Abu Dhabi Sports Council represents great motives to preserve the achievements and achieve more successes that enhance the country’s leadership and position globally.”

Aref Al-Awani congratulated all the winners of the “Ittihad” referendum, wishing success to all the teams and champions of the Emirates in various sports during their upcoming entitlements in the continental and international forums.

Hamda Al-Shukaili: I am very proud and I promise more

Hamda Al Shukaili thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for His Highness’s permanent and continuous support for sports and athletes, stressing that His Highness’s support is the main reason behind the achievements she made in ju-jitsu and winning international and continental medals. .

She also thanked the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, headed by Abdul Moneim Al-Hashemi, for the continuous care and support with the national teams, as well as Al Wahda Club, whose colors it defended during the last period, before moving to Baniyas this season.

Hamda Al-Shukaili expressed her great happiness with the title of Best Female Athlete for 2021, in the “Al-Ittihad” referendum, stressing that the support of everyone, whether the family or the Federation, as well as the club is a main reason behind the achievements made on the ground.

Hamda Al-Shukaili promised to redouble the effort and strive to reap more achievements by ascending to the podiums and raising the state flag flying high in various continental and international forums.

She thanked everyone who voted for her in the referendum, hoping that she would be as good as everyone thought of her in the future.

For his part, Khaled Al-Shukaili, Hamda’s father, thanked the wise leadership and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the care and support for Hamda, stressing that she suffers from some hearing problems, but she quickly and strongly integrated with the game of ju-jitsu, and became her first love, pointing out Until the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, three years ago, had the greatest impact, in terms of its continental and international achievements.

He also thanked and saluted the Federation of the Game, headed by Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, and all those in charge of the national teams, for their support and assistance to Hamda during her previous career, promising to do everything in his power so that his daughter could continue her successful counselor, with the aim of winning more medals and honoring the country.

Al-Ariani: Great happiness and a prize for all athletes

Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Paralympic champion Abdullah Sultan Al-Ariani expressed his great happiness at being chosen as the best athlete for 2021, and said: The title of “best” is an award for all athletes, and whoever supported me to reach the podiums and raise the state flag at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, after the UAE made great efforts, and returned to sports To safety, let’s continue the march, and participate in the course, and the achievement is not counted only for the hero, but for everyone who supported him.

He pointed out that winning the gold medal this time is the most difficult, although I have previously won colored medals in previous sessions, but the conditions of “Corona” made us face difficult conditions in training, and not participating in tournaments, previous sessions and world championships. Enter with confidence and ability to play for the gold medal. And this time I needed a double effort and in the end I reached my goal and raised the state flag.

He noted that he was close to achieving another medal in Tokyo, but the weather conditions changed and the temperature changed from 30 to 16 degrees, and the wind speed also increased, and the lack of regular maintenance of weapons caused us many problems, and the weapon that played the tournament was not subject to maintenance Two years ago, and all of these things might impede the shooter’s career.

He indicated that he will continue his shooting career, and participate in the Asian Paralympic Games next October in China, and then in November the World Shooting Championships at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, and said: I always enter tournaments in order to get first place.

Al-Ariani explained that he is facing difficult circumstances due to his kidney failure, and he refuses to undergo dialysis, because it means that he stops training and participating in tournaments, and he said: The sacrifice is great for my country, and I must participate in tournaments, and if I undergo dialysis I will give up shooting and tournaments, which is what I refuse now, even though I struggle with constant medication.

Al-Ariani revealed that he is establishing a team in the shooting of pistols and shotguns at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, and is training it in order to inject new blood, lead shooting in the future, and maintain the UAE’s place at the forefront of the world, noting that he has retained the world record so far, and obtained the The title of best player in the world, during the referendum of the International Paralympic Committee.

Saif Al-Nuaimi: Crowning the efforts of “Al-Nazma”

Mostafa El-Deeb (Al-Ittihad)

Saif Al Nuaimi, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, expressed his happiness for winning the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the most prominent and important event in 2021.

He said: “We are honored that the Grand Prix, in its exceptional edition this year, hosted by Yas Marina Circuit, won the award for the best event for the year 2021, after the readers of the “Etihad newspaper” voted in its favour, confirming that it is a prize for all and the system, and its preparations were built to host the Formula-Etihad Airways Grand Prix. 1 in Abu Dhabi, on several factors, the most important of which is following all health and safety measures, which basically contributed to presenting a successful historical event in all its details. In conjunction with the celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the union.