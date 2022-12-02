The Habhab region of Fujairah celebrated the 51st Union Day of the state through wide popular activities organized by the Fujairah Committee for the celebrations of the Union Day this year, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

The activities organized in the Habhab Community Council included a poetic performance in which poets sang poems of pride and patriotism, popular singing groups, an exhibition of productive families, and a photo exhibition. Schools in the region also participated in competitions and heritage performances.