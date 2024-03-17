“This afternoon, the political forces of the democratic, progressive and ecological camp of Basilicata met and unanimously indicated Piero Marrese as the candidate for the presidency of the Region for the elections of next April 21st”. This was announced in a joint statement from the so-called broad camp (Pd, M5s, Si, Ev, Psi, +Europa) specifying that “the proposal, which remains open to other civic forces from the same camp who wish to join, has the objective of offering citizens of Basilicata a better government alternative than the failed one of the last five years of the Bardi administration”.

In the joint note signed by Giovanni Lettieri (Pd), Arnaldo Lo Muti (M5s), Gianni Rondinone (Italian Left), Francesco Alemanni (Green Europe), Livio Valvano (Psi) and Massimiliano Taratufolo (Più Europa), it is explained that the proposal is for “a better government alternative” compared to the outgoing administration led by Vito Bardi “starting from the defense and relaunch of public health, destroyed by the right, from the promotion of quality development and work, to offer young people this land of staying and returning, of protecting the environment and the landscape, sold off by the right”. “The proposal of a capable and credible administrator like Piero Marrese, mayor and President of the province of Matera, representing the good governance alternative that Lucania needs – they conclude -: concreteness, presence in the territory, renewal”.