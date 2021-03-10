The newspaper analyzes over 20 pages the consequences of the agreement between Cs and PSOE Ana Martínez Vidal, this Wednesday, after presenting the motion of censure. / Guillermo Carrión / AGM

THE TRUTH publishes this Thursday a wide display about the motion of censure presented by PSOE and Ciudadanos in the Assembly that can unseat the Popular Party from the presidency of the Community for the first time in 26 years and that leaves an unprecedented scenario in the Region, which would have as president Ana Martínez Vidal. LA TRUTH analyzes over 20 pages the consequences of this motion of censure, how the agreement was forged, the positions of the five parties that have representation in the Regional Assembly, the scenario that arises with the change of government in the City Council Murcia and the reactions of all Murcian society to this political earthquake.

The newspaper will also place special emphasis on the protagonists of the political news of the year: two profiles will analyze the figures of Ana Martínez Vidal, next head of the regional Executive, and José Antonio Serrano, who will rise with the baton of command of the Murcian Consistory. In addition, LA VERDAD will feature extensive analysis and opinion columns by Fernando Jiménez and Ismael Crespo, professor and professor of Political Science at the UMU, respectively; Manuel Buitrago, head of the newspaper’s Local; and Germán M. Teruel, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Murcia.