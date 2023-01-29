Was it necessary? No, but a wider Cullinan will probably score.

Tackling a Rolls-Royce is always a thing. Rolls-Royce makes arguably the best luxury cars in the world. Then you arrive with a lot of tupperware and a laptop to make something more striking. In many cases, this turns out to be hopeless.

With the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, that seems to be the intention. People who smash half a million on an SUV are not averse to a little attention. In itself, the Cullinan is not extremely extroverted in terms of styling, but it is in terms of size. Emotionally, it is more of a distribution truck than a passenger car in terms of dimensions. With this slight exaggeration we try to convey to you, the reader, that the Cullinan is really very big.

1016 Industries

If you want big and even more striking, you can. You have to go for that 1016 Industries. In most cases, this specialist mainly supplies parts for supercars such as McLarens, Ferraris and Porsches. In this case, they have developed a body kit that is really, really thick. Literally. The kit consists of front and rear wheel arch extensions, new side skirts, various spoilers, a diffuser and of course a gigantic front bumper.

It is beautiful? Well, no, not actually. But we also don’t think that was the starting point for this Cullinan plea. Is it a blubbery device? Yes, of course! And that was precisely the intention. In addition to the huge body kit, there are also new rims. You need that too, because the standard wheels are way too far in with such a body kit. Behind the rims you can see brake calipers, which have been painted orange for the occasion. The orange comes back on the hub caps and on the logo.

Price Broad Cullinan

Everything has remained the same under the hood, so a huge biturbo V12 with 560 hp and 850 Nm. There is probably a chip tuner who knows how to get some extra power. When you’re smashing that much money on and Cullinan, you probably want a little more speed, too.

Speaking of money, this is no cheap joke. The body kit costs 53,000 euros, unpainted and not mounted. Then this fan is FRP. If you are too chic for that, you can also choose from various types of carbon. There are several types you can do configure. Then the price can rise to 80,000 euros, just for a body kit!

