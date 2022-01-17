Sister and friendly countries and Arab and international organizations condemned, in the strongest and harshest terms, the cowardly Houthi terrorist attack, which targeted civilian areas and facilities in the country yesterday, and led to deaths and injuries, and expressed its condolences to the UAE for the victims of the cowardly terrorist act. It also expressed its solidarity with the state and its support in all the steps it takes to maintain its security and stability.

In detail, the sisterly Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned in the strongest and harshest terms the cowardly terrorist attack. Terrorism and its threat to security, peace and stability in the region and the world.

Yesterday, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, in which he expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia, and affirmed Saudi Arabia’s full solidarity and full support for the UAE. In the face of all that threatens its security and stability, stressing that the security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia are indivisible.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the cowardly terrorist aggression. Especially the Security Council to put an end to this aggressive behavior and maintain international peace and security.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, in which he affirmed Kuwait’s full support, leadership, government and people with the UAE.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain also strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities in the country.

In a statement, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said that this cowardly terrorist attack constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and all international laws, and a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the UAE, and proves the insistence of these terrorist Houthi militias to continue their cowardly criminal attacks.

The Ministry expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s condemnation of this sinful Houthi attack, and its support for the UAE, calling on the international community to take firm steps against these militias.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, during which he affirmed Bahrain’s full solidarity and its full support for the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability, and its support for all measures taken to confront these terrorist acts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman also expressed the Sultanate’s solidarity with the sisterly Emirates and its support for the measures it is taking to maintain its security and stability. She expressed her denunciation and condemnation of the attack that targeted UAE territory, and affirmed the Sultanate of Oman’s firm position in rejecting violence and targeting civilians.

Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted civilian areas and facilities in the country, and resulted in deaths and injuries of innocent civilians. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that targeting civilian facilities and vital facilities is a terrorist act that contravenes all international norms and laws. The statement expressed Qatar’s condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded, and to the UAE government and people safety and stability.

For its part, Egypt expressed its government and people’s solidarity with the UAE. This came during a phone call that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made yesterday evening with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The sisterly country and its citizens, and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to deal with any terrorist act targeting it.

A statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry confirmed: “Iraq strongly condemns the attack on the UAE.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs in Jordan condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities in the country.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Haitham Abul-Foul, affirmed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of this cowardly terrorist attack, stressing the Kingdom’s absolute solidarity and standing with the brothers in the Emirates, and that its security is an integral part of the Kingdom’s security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad said in a statement that the Kingdom of Morocco, the king, government and people, strongly condemns the sinister attack launched by the Houthi group on civilian facilities in the UAE and expresses its strong condemnation of the targeting of civilians and its absolute solidarity with the brotherly United Arab Emirates in defense. for the safety of its territory and the security of its citizens.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed his solidarity with the UAE president and people. He expressed his “condemnation of the attack,” according to a statement issued by the official website of the Lebanese Prime Minister. Mikati said: “All our solidarity with the UAE, against this blatant aggression, which falls within the context of threatening security and stability in the Emirates, and within a scheme aimed at confusion and sending bloody messages, which were never the solution to any conflict.”

For its part, the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Houthi attack and said in a statement: “This indicates the confusion of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, and their frustration after the victories achieved by the National Army forces and the giant brigades backed by the Arab coalition forces to support legitimacy on the battle fronts in Marib and Shabwa.”

The ministry reiterated Yemen’s firm and supportive position on Saudi Arabia and the UAE and its solidarity with them in all the measures and measures they take to confront these despicable terrorist acts, preserve the safety of their citizens and residents on their lands and protect their vital facilities.

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania also condemned the attack in the strongest and harshest terms.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the Houthi militia’s persistence in its criminal operations by targeting civilian facilities, in flagrant violation of international laws and norms. The Secretary-General of the Organization, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous operation, and affirmed the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation with the UAE.

The Arab Parliament affirmed in a statement that what happened constitutes a cowardly terrorist attack, a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and all international laws, and a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the UAE.

Arab League: The attacks reflect the nature of the terrorist Houthi militia

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of civilian areas and facilities by the Houthi terrorist militia. He stressed the need for the international community to stand united in the face of this terrorist act that threatens regional peace and stability. In a statement issued yesterday evening, he said that the terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia reflect their terrorist nature, and reveal their true goals of wreaking havoc in the region in order to achieve the agendas of those working for them. Abul-Gheit affirmed his confidence in the UAE’s ability to deal with the effects of this incident, and in enhancing its security and maintaining its stability in the manner it deems appropriate, stressing the Arab League’s support for the UAE in the face of these cowardly terrorist acts, which will never compromise its position as a fortress of safety, and an address for stability and prosperity.

Guterres condemns Houthi attack

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack carried out by the Houthi militia on civilian areas and facilities in the country yesterday, which caused a number of civilian casualties.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations said in the daily press conference, that this action is a violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.



