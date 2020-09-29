Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Washington Sundar is heavily influenced by his team’s superstar partner AB de Villiers and believes the South African’s ability to do many things including the wicketkeeping of this aggressive batsman in his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Balance comes. De Villiers played the wicketkeeper on Monday during RCB’s win against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).He replaced wicketkeeping Josh Philip, who was struggling with bad form. De Villiers also hit a half-century in 24 balls, which earned him the Man of the Match award. After the match Sundar said that he is wondering if there is any such thing in this world which de Villiers cannot do.

Ishaan Kishan was tired, we had confidence in senior players in super over: Jayawardene

In the context of 36-year-old de Villiers, who retired from international cricket, Sundar said, ‘Tell me one thing that he cannot do, the team does whatever he needs from them. He is happy to do so and has been doing this for RCB for years.

He said, “It gives a lot of balance and their wicketkeeping also helps the bowlers and is beneficial for the team.” In the context of Monday’s match, Sundar said that fast bowler Navdeep Saini showed his passion by giving only 7 runs in the super over.

Team India coach Ravi Shastri praises Washington Sundar, funny tweet



Sundar said, ‘He (Saini) is doing brilliantly, not only this year but for the last few years. He has been very good and is constantly getting stronger. He said, ‘When Hardik (Pandya) and Pollard were at the crease in the super over, then giving just seven runs is fantastic. This shows his passion and how much hunger he has for success, he should be credited.

While more than 400 runs were scored in the match, Sundar took 1 wicket for 12 runs in his four overs and he looked satisfied with his performance. He said, ‘I came up with a strategy for this match and I am happy that I got this role. I enjoyed bowling in Powerplay. It is a lot of fun when two veteran batsmen are playing and there are only two fielders outside the circle. Sundar said, “I am happy that the captain trusts me so much.”