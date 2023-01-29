It has been almost five years since the life of Robert Wickens changed forever on August 19, 2018, the day he was the victim of a terrible accident in the first stages of the race held on the Pocono circuit. On that occasion, the Canadian pilot suffered multiple serious fractures, including some spinal injuries which, unfortunately, have forced him ever since on a wheelchair. However, despite this injury, the 33-year-old from Toronto has never lost the spirit and the will to be able to get back behind the wheel, which he actually managed to achieve last season in the US TCR championship, organized by IMSA, with a Hyundai Elantra at the controls manuals made available by the team Bryan Herta Autosport.

Now, after the thrilling victories at Watkins Glen and Mosport, Wickens’ goal is even bigger: return to IndyCar. In the year of the accident, the Canadian was one of the most promising rookies in the top American open-wheel category, where he was particularly impressing with the conquest of a pole position and four podiums. Today, Wickens has not hidden his desire to be able to return to the occasion 500 Miles of Indianapolis, as indicated by Herta himself, who hopes to be able to obtain the green light for the construction of a single-seater with manual controls on the steering wheel. In a post on his social channels, the 33-year-old commented on his possible return as follows: “Today some news came out on the possibility of participating in the 500 Miglia in 2024 – he wrote – my goal since my accident has always been to return to the top level. Whether it will be IndyCar, IMSA or some other category, only time will tell. I am incredibly grateful for what Hyundai has done for me in my recovery journey, and I am proud to wear their logo every weekend. Bryan has been close to me since day one, and I look forward to working with him to continue to challenge what is possible.”