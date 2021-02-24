



Nana She is an energetic seven-year-old German shepherd and no less than 30 kilos. When she runs — or rather gallops — at full speed, she does not brake: she lets herself be stopped by the blow against the nearest surface. She was recently caught chewing on a stone. Onion it is a chihuahua of four years and three kilos. His favorite place in the world is any soft, warm surface. Once he caught a fly. Wickedbone is a toy bone designed to hypnotize dogs and entertain them for hours. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.

In the technological section there are no buts: this device covered in white plastic and finished off at the ends by two replaceable rubbers responds to the promises of its manufacturer, the Chinese company Cheerble. To start it up, just charge its battery, install the app on the phone and establish the connection. At the moment the menu of available movements is displayed. In interactive mode, the bone moves only for the set time – between five and 45 minutes – tempting the dog by rolling timidly and jerking more intensely when it detects interaction. The driving mode allows the user to control the Wickedbone’s range of movements at will, which includes movements backwards or forwards, different jumps and smooth or faster turns.

FUN OR NIGHTMARE?

Success depends entirely on the playmate. For Onion, Wickedbone is a hellish entity. The first ten seconds of cautious curiosity gave way to panic. Letting some time go by, showing how much fun humans have with him or covering him with prizes did not help. At the slightest approach, the chihuahua fled in terror. In his defense, it can be said that it was coming: although he loves to play and tear apart toys, he has always been frightened by any sign of life from an object that he considered inanimate. Both interactive mode and manual control are, in the case of this flycatcher chihuahua, the very raw material of his darkest nightmares.

For Nana It was not easy to see how the bone came to life, and that it is given to chasing everything that moves. But in less than five minutes, the initial mistrust gave way to delight: she hopped around the Wickedbone, slapped it with her paws, followed her pirouettes with her head trying to find the best moment to sink her teeth into it, and when she felt ready, she did it. hooked between its fangs to drop it immediately startled by the vibration of its rubber bands, which act as wheels and control the movements of the toy.

In these brief moments of freedom, the manual control offers room for maneuver to steer the device like a remote control car and away from the animal so that it stops shredding it and resumes the game. The replaceable rubber bands guarantee some durability for the toy, and it is true that Nana was especially interested in chewing on those ends. However, the plastic shaft that wraps around the electronic guts of this futuristic bone is one of a kind. If it goes bankrupt, the party is over or you have to invest about 70 euros in a substitute. Therefore, a certain degree of vigilance during gaming sessions is recommended. Always depending on the size of the dog, its background and the strength of its jaws.

After several games, Nana learned to capture the Wickedbone firmly between its legs, leaving less room to regain control of the apparatus. But he focused his teeth on the ends, which resisted showing no trace other than a thick covering of slime. The axis did show the trace of some shallow bites, attributable to hunting and capturing moments, but the integrity of the toy did not seem to be at risk.

It lasts forever? If the dog is a typhoon, it may not be without constant supervision. The good news is that attending the duel between the dog and the machine gives you disgusting moments. With animals with less playful instincts, this can be an ideal tool to keep them busy and even increase their activity a bit on these days when no one moves much.