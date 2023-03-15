United States.- The recordings of the musical film ‘continuewicked‘ so there is little information about it, however, it has been officially announced that its release date has changedraising the expectations of his fans.

The movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo It changed its release date from Christmas 2024 to Thanksgiving of the same year, so it is estimated that its second part, which is expected for 2025, will do the same.

‘Wicked’ was scheduled to be released on December 25, 2024, but now its date has changed to November 27 of the same year for reasons still unknown, but it is believed to be because production has flowed very well.

At the moment, Ariana, Cynthia and the rest of the cast of the musical film are recording the first and second parts of the story.

‘wicked‘ is the upcoming epic musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu and adapted by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz from their 2003 musical of the same name, which is itself based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name.