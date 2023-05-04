The Wi-Fi USB adapters there are many on the market and often among the various brands (TP-Link, Netgear, D-Link, etc.) it is really difficult to navigate, but how to choose it? Here is an overview of the 10 best USB Wi-Fi adapters.

Wi-Fi USB adapters, but which one to choose?

Below is a list of 10 Wi-Fi adapters.

1. TP-Link Archer T3U Plus

This dual-band Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 400 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. It has a compact design and an adjustable external antenna for wide coverage of the signal.

2.Netgear Nighthawk AC1900

This Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of 1900Mbps on the 5GHz band and up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. It has a sleek design and an adjustable external antenna for optimal signal coverage.

3. Asus USB-AC68

This dual-band Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of up to 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. It has a sleek, compact design and an adjustable external antenna for better signal coverage.

4.D-Link DWA-192

This dual-band Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of up to 1900 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. It has an attractive design and an adjustable external antenna for optimal coverage of the optimal signal.

5. Edimax EW-7822ULC

A dual-band Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 400 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. It has a compact design and an adjustable external antenna for wide coverage of the signal.

6. Linksys WUSB6300

This dual-band Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. It has a compact design and an adjustable external antenna for optimal signal coverage. optimal.

7. Belkin N600 Dual Band

This dual-band Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of up to 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 300Mbps on the 5GHz band. It has a compact design and an adjustable external antenna for optimal signal coverage. improve.

8. Curtain W311MI

This single-band Wi-Fi USB adapter delivers connection speeds of up to 150Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. It has a compact, lightweight design and an internal antenna for optimal portability.

9. Alpha AWUS036ACH

This dual-band Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 400 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. It has a compact design and an adjustable external antenna for optimal signal coverage. improve.

10.Zyxel AC1200

This dual-band Wi-Fi USB adapter offers connection speeds of up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. It has a compact design and an adjustable external antenna for optimal signal coverage. optimal.

As you can see, there are so many USB Wi-Fi adapters: how to choose one? It will depend first of all on the type of hardware: is it a desktop computer? An old laptop where it is not possible to put a network card that goes in 5 GHz?

There can be several reasons: look for (and try) the USB Wi-Fi adapters that are right for you.

Furthermore, remember that the choice of USB Wi-Fi adapter also depends on the specifications of your router and the needs of your network. Be sure to read the technical specifications of each USB Wi-Fi adapter to choose the product that best suits your needs.