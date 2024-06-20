Recently, at Computex 2024 in Taipei, the Taiwanese company Delta presented some amazing technologies for Wi-Fi networks. Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh of the Delta research center demonstrated how their algorithms can detect breathing rates and even heartbeats simply by analyzing interruptions in Wi-Fi signals.

The sensitivity of modern Wi-Fi ai small movements and environmental changes it’s remarkable

By precisely measuring the time of flight and angle of arrival of Wi-Fi signals bouncing around a room, Delta has created algorithms that can track breathing with great precision.

According to The RegisterChiueh claims that their respiration rate estimation algorithm achieves a 95% accuracy in measuring respiration rates at a distance of 5 meters. Also small movements caused by heartbeats can be detected, with 83% accuracy in calculating pulse rates up to one meter away. He showed a video of a experiment in which the technology could distinguish the States of two people’s sleep via their breathing patterns and body movements using only Wi-Fi waves emitted by a pair of smartphones.

This technology could revolutionize the way we monitor our health, potentially eliminating the need for wearable devices for basic health monitoring. Google attempted to develop “contactless” health tracking with its Pixel smartphones, but the system was a bit cumbersome, requiring users to record a short video of themselves to measure their breathing and heart rate. Maybe the Wifi it might make this process smoother.

However, Dr. Chiueh seems to be aiming for an even broader application of the technology

He suggested that Wi-Fi access points could be used for monitor patients in hospitals or the elderly in nursing homes, without the need for dedicated biomedical sensors or ECG equipment.

In addition to health and safety, Delta believes that the analysis of the Wifi can optimize network performance in harsh environments such as warehouses by detecting physical changes that could degrade signals. By automatically adjusting access point configurations, they aim to achieve a throughput capacity comparable to private 5G deployments.

The conference also touched on Delta’s other future projects enabled by advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. These include 3D modeling automated to help drones inspect infrastructure such as bridges without GPSgenerating an expanded set of test scenarios for self-driving cars, and even training robots to navigate environments such as using elevators.

At this time, no firm timeframes have been given as to when or if these designs might become real products, but the demonstration certainly deserves credit.

In your opinion, how much do you think this technology can influence our daily future?