Rakova: all Moscow schools were provided with a Wi-Fi network and laptops for teachers

By the new academic year, the next stage of the project to update the digital infrastructure of the capital’s schools has been completed, said Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova. According to her, the STUDY.MOS Wi-Fi network provided 100% coverage of all school premises, including the building and premises of the elementary school. All teachers also received new work laptops.

“We started the project “A laptop for every teacher” in September last year. During this time, more than 50 thousand teachers in the capital received new laptops, including primary school teachers. Now all teachers use the most modern equipment in their work. In addition, we updated the network infrastructure in school buildings and premises for students in grades 1–4 – more than 20 thousand access points appeared there. In total, 70 thousand new access points have been installed in schools today. Thus, now 100 percent of school buildings are covered by a single secure Wi-Fi network.” See also A bossa nova of making music: musical style is celebrated today - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

Rakova noted that the implementation of the project made it possible to replace worn-out and obsolete equipment with modern and high-performance ones. The new network infrastructure provides schoolchildren and teachers with uninterrupted access to MES services when moving between school premises, visiting other educational institutions during olympiads, competitions or classes in clubs and sections.

To connect to a single Wi-Fi network – STUDY.MOS, just enter your account information on the mos.ru portal – the same as for logging into the Electronic Diary. Thanks to this, while attending Olympiads, clubs, sections or other events in another school or building, children will always have access to Wi-Fi and MES services.

In 2022, as part of the project to update the MES infrastructure, computer science classrooms in Moscow schools were equipped with 50 thousand new monoblocks.

Providing schools with modern high-tech equipment helps optimize the educational process and meets the objectives of the “Modern School” and “Success of Every Child” projects of the national project “Education,” Moscow authorities note.