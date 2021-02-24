When the pandemic changed our lives, many of us were forced to stay home and switch our work and hobbies to the Internet. Office meetings and classrooms were replaced by video calls. We get drunk on Netflix, play more video games, and shop online.

The result: we attack our Wi-Fi networks homes with more devices that worked more than ever.

Our congested internet connections, which contributed to irregular video calls Y slow downloads, became the number one technological headache.

But now we have between us a new generation of Wi-Fi, known as Wi-Fi 6, to solve this problem.

Contributes faster speeds and wider coverage. Most importantly, wireless technology does a better job of sharing a data connection more efficiently between a large number of home devicessuch as phones, tablets, computers, smart speakers, and televisions.

With Wi-Fi 6, when a device consumes large amounts of data, such as a video game console downloading a huge game, it will not slow down the entire network, as with previous Wi-Fi technology.

WiFi 6, the new standard that already works in some countries of the world

Wi-Fi 6 debuted in 2018, but reached the mainstream this year only, when it became more affordable, with devices that cost as little as $ 70 and are more readily available on newer internet routers. Many newer smartphones and computers now also include chips that help them take advantage of Wi-Fi 6.

How does it work

Imagine cars driving down an avenue. On older Wi-Fi networks, cars, which represent devices that transmit data, circulate in a single lane. A device that takes a long time to complete a task with a lot of data is like that slow car that forces everyone behind to hit the brakes.

Wi-Fi 6 reduces congestion by directing traffic. There are now multiple lanes: carpool lanes for newer and faster devices and a slow lane for older and slower devices.

All vehicles are also full of people, representing large batches of data being transported across the network simultaneously.

“Wi-Fi 6 can be much more efficient to get many more cars on the road faster, ”said David Henry, senior vice president of networking company Netgear.

Recently the New York Times tested two new Wi-Fi 6 routers and compared them to a previous generation Wi-Fi routers, which generated some average results, as well as more surprising improvements.

This is what the American newspaper published.

Tests

I typically have more than two dozen internet-connected devices up and running, including smart speakers, a thermostat, and a bathroom scale. That seemed to make my home an ideal test environment for Wi-Fi 6.

The Wi-Fi 6 routers I chose were Amazon’s Eero Pro 6, which costs around $ 230, and Netgear’s Orbi, which costs $ 380. I compared them to a Google Wifi router, which cost approximately $ 130 when it launched in 2016.

One test involved downloading an episode of the Netflix series “The Final Table” on two smartphones and one tablet while streaming video on another tablet.

The use of Netflix, one of the sensitive points of connectivity. Photo DPA

Routers Wi-Fi 6 worked better than older routers, but only marginally: On the Eero and Netgear routers, it took about 45 seconds for the three devices to finish downloading the TV episode. On the older Google router, the task took 51 seconds, 13 percent slower.

When I tried to stream an HD video on a tablet while the other devices were downloading files, there was no noticeable delay in playing the live video on Wi-Fi 6 routers or older router.

I put the routers through a lot of tests like the one above, including downloading video games while making a video call. The results were often disappointing. So what happened?

Nick Weaver, CEO of Eero, the manufacturer of routers owned by Amazonsaid the benefit of reducing congestion with Wi-Fi 6 would be more visible in an environment with many more devicesLike an office with hundreds of computers doing heavy tasks at the same time.

“It is less important in the home environment“he said. Most homes still don’t have that many devices.

Keerti Melkote, founder of Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company that offers business Wi-Fi products, offered another theory. Most of the devices in my home would need to have chips that make them Wi-Fi 6 compatible. before the benefits were more pronounced, he said.

Only a quarter part of my devices connected to the Internet have them.

Advantage

Those they were not astonishing results. But the good news was that when using Wi-Fi 6, I noticed subtle changes throughout my house.

For one thing, my smart speakers from Amazon are now more responsive. In my room, I ask Alexa to control a couple of internet-connected light bulbs. With the older router, every time it said, “Alexa, turn on the lights”, there was a delay of about two seconds before the lights came on. Now it’s less than half a second.

Alexa, from Amazon. Amazon Photo

I noticed something similar in MyQ, which allows me to use a smartphone app to control my garage door. Previously, after pressing the button, I waited several seconds for the door to open. Now the wait is a fraction of a second.

My video calls look clearer too than they used to be and take less time to connect.

This suggests that Wi-Fi 6 is a long-term investment. The more Internet-connected devices enter people’s homes in the coming years, the more visible the benefits will be.

“It will take time, but the improvements will be real,” said Melkote.

Conclusions

Wi-Fi 6 routers: they have to be certified

Of the two Wi-Fi 6 routers I tested, I preferred the Eero Pro 6. It’s $ 150 cheaper than the Netgear Orbi, and both routers were equally fast in my tests. Eero’s setup was also simpler.

But which one should you buy?

My experience indicated that people who bought a router in the last five years they probably wouldn’t see major improvements right away, so there is no rush to update.

Those customers are likely to be better waiting for Wi-Fi 6E, a recently revealed technology that purportedly offers even more enhancements to reduce network congestion in dense neighborhoods.

Routers powered by Wi-Fi 6E are just starting to roll out, and are very expensive, so it could take several years to consider upgrading.

But if you bought a router more than six years ago, upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 would offer a huge boost in speed and the overall benefits would be more remarkable. This is mainly because in 2015, the Federal Communications Commission removed restrictions that had limited the wireless transmission power of Wi-Fi routers, which allowed the new ones to be 20 times more powerful.

Here’s an even simpler rule of thumb: if you are satisfied with your internet connection at home, keep what you have and update when you feel like it. Even Melkote hasn’t made the leap to Wi-Fi 6. He said he planned to do so this year because his family was working and attending school from home for the foreseeable future.

As for me, although the improvements over my previous router were only marginal, there is no way back.

I seem to connect half a dozen new devices to my network every year, so I’ll need those extra lanes.

By Brian X. Chen

The New York Times