Why Zelig 2022 is not on the air tonight: the reason

Why is Zelig 2022 not broadcast on Canale 5 tonight – Wednesday 16 November? We tell you right away: as expected, Mediaset has implemented some changes in its programming. Given the start of the World Cup in Qatar, it was decided to reduce the episodes of Big Brother Vip from two to one weekly episode: Signorini’s program will therefore only be broadcast on Mondays, freeing up the prime time on Thursdays which – although regards Thursday 17 – will be taken by Zelig. So tonight the comedy show will not be aired because it has been “postponed” to tomorrow, Thursday 17 November 2022. Tonight on Canale 5 the film A star is born with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will be aired.

Comedians

We have seen why tonight – November 16 – Zelig 2022 is not on the air, but which are the comedians who take part in the show? The formula is the same as last year, the large lineups of each event will involve the best-known and most acclaimed faces of Italian comedy and various new talents who have stood out in the Zelig laboratories. On stage, among others, we will see the Magician Forest, Ale & Franz, Teresa Mannino, Maurizio Lastrico, Anna Maria Barbera, Max Angioni, Leonardo Manera, Raul Cremona, Federica Ferrero, Vincenzo Comunale and Carlo Amleto. “We will dedicate the first episode of Zelig to Bruno Arena. And the hall, in viale Monza, where we rehearse, is also called the Bruno Arena hall”, Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada revealed in recent days.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Zelig 2022 on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday or Thursday evenings at 21.40. Not just tv. It will be possible to see or review the various episodes in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.