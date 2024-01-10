Anyone who had to wait a lot for the train in 2023 was not alone. Last year was a disastrous year on the railways. The total delay increased to more than 2.5 years. Editor Jan Benjamin investigated why things went so wrong and what travelers can expect this year.

Guest: Jan Benjamin Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Lotteke Boogert, Iris Verhulsdonk Edit: Yeppe van Kesteren Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Ramon from Flymen