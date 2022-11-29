Shein It is today one of the favorite platforms for Mexicans, the Chinese website, in addition to offering clothing and footwear for all tastes and sizes, has products for the home and stationery items at very affordable prices. but to be online purchasesThere are always some doubts about it. today we show you why your Shein order is not updated.

Ordering items over the internet is very simple, especially through Shein since its interface is easy to understand, agile and highly interactive. In it you can easily find all kinds of items and of course incredible discounts, but like any order that comes from abroad, it usually has delays in its delivery or even when updating its status. Today we show you what it is due to and how to fix it.

Why your Shein order is not updated?

There are several reasons why a Shein order is not updatedso taking each of them into account can help you stay calm and make the best decision to solve it.

Shein platform error

On many occasions it can happen that the shein platform You encounter technical or server problems, for which in general the page does not look updated, in addition to the news about order tracking being affected.

Tracking error in the shipping company

If the company in charge of shipping and order tracking logistics does not update its data on its delivery process, it is very likely that these are not updated on the Shein website either.

Promotion dates and periods

Offers and promotions periods are some of the busiest on online sales platforms such as Sheinso it is no coincidence that they are saturated with orders to be placed and therefore there are delays in shipping and deliveries, as well as updates on the status of each of the customer orders.

Shein logistics error

In some extreme cases it may Shein You have not registered your order so there is a possibility that your order will not be shipped or updated.

How to solve that your Shein order is not updated?

A maximum of 3 days of waiting between each of the order updatesso if your order has more days without being updated, it is best to look for a solution. Here some ideas of cHow to solve that your Shein order is not updated.

Look for the tracking number of your order in the section of the details of your order and go to order tracker of the company in charge of the shipments, so you can know more details about the latest update of where your package is.

In the event that the time since the last update of your order was made has been excessive and the shipping company has no news, it is time to contact Sheinthe easiest way is send a message via website chat.