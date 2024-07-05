You don’t have enough time. With so much work you can’t waste time cooking, shopping, chatting while waiting in line, or choosing one of the many fish or pieces of meat you see on the counter. You don’t have the afternoon, any afternoon, to stop and think about reading something to learn to distinguish them. You were given a Christmas present, set of oil painting. You loved it. You didn’t have time to open it. You regret having thrown away that hour and a half you managed to carve out of the day after dinner yesterday. You had planned to spend it watching a movie lying on the couch. You spent it watching trailers while skimming synopses and reviews on your phone. In the end you got sleepy, gave up, and went to bed.

“I don’t have time” is our mantra. That’s what the girl exclaims in an advert for a platform that delivers ready-made food to your home. “We sell time” say the big retailers, defending their commitment to dedicating more shelves to ready-made food and less to fresh ingredients.

Let us look at time. In the last third of the 19th century, the average working week for a worker was around 60 hours. In 1909, this average was 51. In 1929, it fell to 44. During the Great Depression and the Second World War, there were fluctuations that can be explained by special circumstances. However, since the post-World War I period, there has been no significant change in the working week in the Western world. For more than a century, we have been working, on average, 40 hours a week, and thanks to technological advances, the productivity of each of these units of labor force, the number of units produced for each of these hours of work, has grown exponentially.

For 100 years we have had the same number of hours available on paper. However, never before have we had this pressing and suffocating feeling of not having time.

He homo economicus The person inside you knows that there is a huge imbalance between the performance you get from your time at work and the time you get from outside, and he pedals desperately behind the scenes to direct all your decisions to compensate for this injustice. His goal: to consume the greatest amount of goods possible per second, to cram every minute with intensity, generating the time scarcity you perceive. Because each and every one of the things you buy or that are part of your life is associated with the demand for a certain amount of time.

This is the thesis of The Harried Leisure Classa brilliant essay written more than fifty years ago, in 1970, by Staffan Burenstam Linder, economist, president of the Stockholm School of Economics until 1995, member of the Swedish parliament and professor at Columbia, Yale and Stanford universities.

This theory is more relevant today than ever. It applies to a house, a sweater, or a ficus. Buying a car also entails driving it, finding a parking space, stopping to refuel, getting it checked, and taking it to the mechanic if it breaks down. Buying a good wool sweater means spending time washing it separately. A new 3,000-inch, ultra-high-resolution television requires time to be enjoyed, and comes with an instruction manual that there is never time to read. A plant needs to be watered, pruned, fertilized, and transplanted. Buying a piano is not the same as playing it, nor is being attracted by the headline of an interview the same as spending fifteen relaxed minutes reading it slowly. This is known by anyone who has bought a new combination of facial tonic and night cream and has never followed the manufacturer’s instructions, or who has a pile of unread books on their bedside table.

It’s no accident that the hour and a half flew by watching trailers: it pays off more in terms of time efficiency to have the illusion of having seen twenty films than to gamble on just one. It doesn’t matter if you’ve only enjoyed twenty seconds of them. homo economicus who does the math in your mind rules.

It is he who wakes up startled and with an inexplicable rage in his chest when he realizes that he has fallen asleep in front of the television. It is he who feels that little thrill of satisfaction when he stops the microwave at the last second, before the timer can sound “cling!”. He has gained a second from the system. If only you could sleep faster, cuddle faster, play with your children faster, listen faster…

“We sell time,” they say. Nobody sells time, I say. If time could be bought, the rich would be immortal. They sell the mirage that, by consuming more, by piling up consumed units, this way of life will have a meaning that it does not have right now.

Stop. Buy less. Consume less. Savor more. Share, admire, and enjoy more deeply. Cook, stew, smell, observe. Microwave popcorn is no quicker or more delicious than pan-fried popcorn. It will leave you with a mess to clean up, yes. But what are you going to do with those ten seconds you’ll save by not cleaning it?

Look at the swallows. Make yourself a pot of broth and serve yourself soup every night. Eat more simply. This is the ultimate meaning of the Latin expression that accompanies ancient sundials: Hours not numbered nor sereneOnly the calm hours count.

