Science has settled a debt it had pending with fingerprints. Its unique arcs, loops and swirls already attracted attention in ancient China and began to be used there as a method of identification and as a evidence in theft trials in the third century BC. However, it wasn’t until about 200 years ago that European scientists realized that these patterns on the skin (which they called dermatoglyphs) they are unique to each person. In the early 20th century, fingerprints propelled forensic science and remain an icon of crime and mystery solving. But until now they kept holding a secret within themselves: why are they unique?

A group of researchers has just published a study that practically leaves the seal of “case solved” on this scientific enigma. And they have done it by following the surprising mathematical clue that he left written Alan Turing in his last work published in life, in 1952, shortly before being prosecuted for his homosexuality. Ultimately, he was convicted and subjected to chemical castration. That scandal ended the brilliant scientific career of the man who helped crack the Enigma code of Nazi coded messages, the father of modern computers and the pioneer of artificial intelligence. He ended up committing suicide in 1954.

That scientific testament of Alan Turing has been the inspiration for the scientists who, in the last 25 years, have revolutionized our knowledge about the origin of zebra stripes, cheetah spots or the labyrinthine patterns of giant puffer fish, and now Also, fingerprints. All these unique animal patterns are explained thanks to a mathematical model known as the Turing reaction-diffusion system, which also holds the key to understanding why they are unique to each individual of their species. It is explained by Denis Headon, co-author of the study recently published in the journal Cell: “It is a system that amplifies chance. It is very sensitive to any tiny variation; for example, a few cells dividing faster than others during embryonic development. And it turns that random variation into an appreciably different result.”

In the laboratory that he directs at the roslin institute of Edinburgh, the same scientific center in which the sheep was created Dolly, Headon’s team investigates the development of human skin, to understand how it matures during gestation to produce skin derivatives such as teeth, hair follicles and sweat glands. His recent study on fingerprints is framed in this line, which delves into hitherto unexplored details about the formation of these patterns on the skin.

The investigation of the origin of the dermatoglyphs intensified two decades ago. Since then we know that towards the third month of gestation the ridges of the fingerprints They arise in three different areas of each finger (at the tip, in the center of the bud and in the lower crease) and begin to spread out like waves. The evolution and meeting of these three wave fronts gives rise to a pattern that is unique to each human finger, although in the vast majority of cases the pattern is dominated by an arc, loop, or swirl. “The process begins to be visible towards the end of the 12th week at the tip of the finger and the pattern is already defined during the 14th week of gestation, although fine details such as the appearance of the sweat glands, which when registering a fingerprint they are seen as dots”, explains James Glover, lead author of the study.

But Headon and Glover’s team wanted to go beyond specifying the weeks in which fingerprints are formed and delve into other small details with the new bioinformatic analysis techniques now available. “A great novelty of this research is that it has managed to demonstrate that the formation process of these patterns follows a Turing-type self-organizing mechanism, with cell-to-cell diffusion of molecular signals from WNT proteins and BMP proteins, a biochemical couple that appears in many growth processes controlling each other”, explains Marian Ros, researcher in developmental biology at the Institute of Biotechnology and Biomedicine of Cantabria.

Once the presence of a Turing reaction-diffusion systemin which the WNT activator and the BMP inhibitor control the period of the waves that create the tracks, the researchers were able to use this mathematical model to recreate through simulations the main types of fingerprints. They also found that the details of these patterns vary by slightly changing the exact location of the points from which these waves start, or the moment at which they began to radiate. But in addition to these factors, the authors emphasize that the very randomness of Turing systems means that fingerprints will always be different: “Even in the case of twin brothers, with 100% identical DNA, there is a coincidence of arches and loops on their fingers larger than if we compare their footprints with those of the rest of the population, but they are not the same. There is no complete genetic determination, although genes play a role”, warns Headon, also author of a previous study that identified the genes involved in this process.

For James Sharpe, director of the European Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Barcelona, “That butterfly effect, whereby tiny, infinitesimal fluctuations produce different patterns in Turing-like systems, is what has made fingerprinting so useful to criminologists.”

Much more than just a few wrinkles

The relevance of this research is not limited to understanding why fingerprints are unique, but rather burying the old idea that they are simple wrinkles in the skin, created by stresses and movements during embryonic development, As Marian Ros explains: “They are just another epidermal derivative, like hair, nails or mammary glands. And the authors convincingly demonstrate that they are formed by differential growth and that they have a specific developmental program.” Headon and Glover’s team details in their study that the ridges of the fingerprints are like hair follicles that remain half-baked, since the beginning of their development is exactly the same.

If the function of the hair coming out of the hair follicles is well known, more studies are still required to confirm what the function of the fingerprints is (it is believed that they give more grip and sensitivity to the fingers), apart from the utilities that we give them as personal identification system and for him diagnosis of some diseases. Our closest relatives (chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas and orangutans), other primates and even koalas, a much more distant species on the evolutionary tree, but which of all animals is the one with the most, also have these patterns on their fingers. the most similar fingerprints to humans.

Regarding the importance of the fact that behind the formation of our fingerprints there is a Turing-type system, Denis Headon does not give it any greater significance than that of having found a useful mathematical tool to interpret the results of his investigations. However, James Sharpe, who used Turing patterns to explain the formation of the fingers, shows much more enthusiasm with this discovery, because he vindicates the genius of Alan Turing “in conceiving in 1952, before the discovery of DNA and the revolution in molecular biology, a system by which the interaction between two simple components can generate biological patterns so complex and that they break the symmetry”.

After deciphering cryptographic codes during World War II and thus helping to stop the Nazi advance, Turing would have managed to decipher the code of how living beings make their own parts. Seven decades later, both Denis Headon and James Sharpe have successfully applied that code and both agree on a final assessment. They think that the importance of continuing to find and study Turing patterns in nature is that it helps us answer a fundamental question, one of the great mysteries of biology: how can simple cells self-organize to collaborate with each other and create complex things like tissues and organs?

