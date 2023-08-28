More and more catering entrepreneurs feel forced to close their business or even go bankrupt. Financial pressure means that they can barely keep their heads above water – says editor Koen Marée. What is going on?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Koen Maree
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Mila-Marie Bleeksma
- Edit:
- John Paul de Bondt
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- John van Hammond
#favorite #café #full #barely #stand
Leave a Reply