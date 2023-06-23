The simple answer is to protect your business premises from unauthorised access. Protecting your business from unauthorised entry, criminal damage and theft is a major headache for business owners. Yet, it is sadly an essential measure if you are to keep your business and employees safe.

Security Without The Hassle

Improving your perimeter security is the best way to protect your business, yet it must be done in a way that doesn’t hinder operations or cause lengthy delays for authorised vehicles and personnel to come and go. Perimeter protection systems specialists Fen-Bay Services whose nationwide service ensures you receive expert advice and quality products no matter where you are in the country.

One of the most challenging things is maintaining the protection of your premises without interfering with operations and the flow of authorised traffic and people. It isn’t simply a case of locking the gates and knowing everything is secure. You need protection that enables you to continue with your business, knowing the security measures in place effectively prevent unauthorised entry, yet you remain accessible when necessary.

You will likely turn to one or more from the range of rising-arm barriers, sliding security gates, automated cantilever gates and rising bollards available. Here we look more into the benefits these perimeter security systems can offer your business.

Installing security perimeter systems that comply with current safety guidelines will ensure you meet legislation, so choosing a supplier that continually seeks to develop products that comply with these regulations is essential. A supplier who can integrate their products with your existing on-site traffic management systems will help you achieve maximum protection with minimum additional costs and business interruption.

Options to Consider

There are various features to consider when choosing perimeter security, including:

Tracked Sliding Gates – these are suitable for many applications, especially where there is a limited gate backrun area or the space is unsuitable for cantilever gates. The gates are ideal for use in areas where greater height or large openings also preclude other gated solutions. Specialist suppliers can offer anti-ram measures and incorporate branded designs and finishes.

Cantilever Sliding Gates – these are available in manual and automatic options, these gates do not require ground tracks, making them suitable for heavy traffic movement or sloped ground. Gates can be activated with a key fob, card access, push button or remote, and incorporate an intercom so that the gates stay shut until authorisation is received to open them. Cantilever gates work using enclosed roller sets, which removes the need for tracks. A high-strength steel constructed gate bolted to a concrete pad eliminates the need for excavation works.

Swing Gates – again, available as a manual or automatic system, and hollow box section design, they can incorporate many infill bespoke designs, making them both functional and attractive. Manual operations can include various locking applications, including mortice locks and slide bolts. Automatic units can have the same locking systems or incorporate underground operators to suit the size and specification.

Security Barriers – A lightweight, easy-to-install barrier system incorporating a manual or automatic raise and lower function. The barriers have many control options, such as by the vehicle occupant, manned security, cards, tokens, keypads or intercom activation to provide a robust and cost-effective solution to control traffic passage.

Hydraulic Road Blockers – electrical control systems raise and lower a heavy gauge mild steel barrier to restrict entry to permitted vehicle traffic only. The unit retracts into excavated foundations, allowing vehicles to pass the lowered barrier. The wide range of barrier heights makes these hydraulic barriers suitable for various applications as an economical yet powerful security measure to protect your premises from unauthorised traffic.

If your premises are at risk of damage or disruption by unauthorised and unwanted traffic, installing suitable perimeter protection measures is the best way to prevent problems. Whether that’s to reduce the risk of large-scale theft, property damage or ram-raiding risk, cost-effective, quick and non-disruptive solutions are available to protect your business environment.