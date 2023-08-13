With videoThe Oosterschelde will start its longest journey ever on Tuesday. With young conservationists on board, the sailing ship follows the trail of British biologist Charles Darwin. The target? Inspiring a new generation to leadership in the conservation of nature and biodiversity.
Edwin Timber
Latest update:
13-08-23, 12:43
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#young #people #sail #world #sailing #ship #stop #stops
Leave a Reply