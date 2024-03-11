Mercedes-AMG uses a special strategy when it comes to plug-in hybrids. For example, the plug-in SL drives just over 10 kilometers completely electrically before the battery is empty, and the S-class from AMG is not much better. So charging that thing is practically useless. Then why do these cars have a plug? The battery and electric motor are mainly there for more power. If you want a practical PHEV, it is better to choose a less powerful version, such as this Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid.

Assume that a crazy version with '63' in the name is on the way. This will probably have more than 700 hp and a modest range. If you really want the best of both worlds, i.e. nice fuel savings and enough power, then this Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is the right choice in advance. It offers 585 hp and an electric range of about 100 kilometers. Also nice: the power comes from a six-in-line.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid has more than enough power

The 3.0-liter produces 330 hp and is assisted by one electric motor located in the gearbox. The total torque is 750 Nm and the 0-100 time in the case of the sedan is 3.8 seconds. With the station wagon it takes 0.1 second longer. Top speed is 280 km/h for the sedan and 275 km/h for the Estate. It may be AMG's entry-level car when it comes to the E-class, but is there really anyone who doesn't have enough with almost 600 hp? And you can drive your daily kilometers electrically cheaply.

For the above performance you must have the Race Start function, which is part of the Dynamic Plus package. Otherwise it is 0.2 seconds slower to 100 and the top speed is 250 km/h. With this package you also get red six-piston brake calipers in the front, an electric differential at the rear and a steering wheel covered with nappa leather. You also have active engine mounts that make the car stiffer when they are activated.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid always has four-wheel drive and the rear wheels steer as standard. In addition, Mercedes applies various AMG logos inside and out and the exterior is slightly sportier thanks to wider front fenders and various wings and things. The car has 19-inch wheels as standard, but you can go for 20 or 21 inches. The prices of the new AMG are not yet known.