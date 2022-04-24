Anyone who took offense at the protective edges of the Taycan Cross Turismo, but appreciated the extra space and/or that wonderfully voluptuous roofline, is now being advised. Porsche initially introduced the Taycan Sport Turismo as a GTS. Now they’re throwing in the rest of the trims, from the single-engine rear-wheel drive to the insanely fast Turbo S. We’re being thrown the keys to the Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo (non-S), the one that’s usually kind of forgotten about, and set off in the Austrian winter landscape.

Admittedly, going sideways in the snow usually doesn’t say much about the added value of a station wagon compared to a sedan. Although it is a lot more fun than seeing how many extra matryoshka suitcases you can cram in the back. Would you believe us if we told you that the subtle extra weight on the rear axle makes the car just that little bit easier to position when you’re trying to drift through a corner at speed and momentum? No, exactly. So rambling – but take it easy with us that the Taycan is still fantastic to drive. With or without a backpack.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is not disappointing

Its effortless and immediate power will overwhelm even the most seasoned supercar driver. The Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is just as strong as the Turbo S, until things go into overboost when you apply launch control: then the engine on the front axle of the S runs at twice as much volts and there is an extra 81 hp and 200 Nm available. Does that mean that you are underserved with the ‘regular’ Turbo? Haha, stop. No one will argue that this level of performance is ‘disappointing’.

Especially if you keep the price difference of 34,000 euros in mind. For that you get a bit more with the S than just the stronger front engine. Ceramic brakes, for example, more extensively adjustable seats, and especially the bragging rights of that extra letter on your boot lid. But you don’t need more performance than this Turbo offers anyway – it’s already absolutely unearthly.

You feel the couple being divided

In the snow, we feel the torque distribution shift in a split second when the grip slips. With a few precise millimeter movements of your foot you determine whether you gracefully sweep through the bend or end up ingloriously in the white wall. It’s so controllable and so intuitive to operate that you’d almost forget it weighs 2,400 pounds. Until you go downhill and have to brake, of course. It remains a miracle that a big, heavy EV like this can behave so frisky and elegant.

As a driver, you are always very happy when you play with his settings and immediately receive the interactive bonus of heavier steering or lower air suspension. The Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo offers relaxed and quiet cruising, firecrackers and chases as well, and you can reap the benefits of that versatility even in dull daily Randstad traffic. Rear passengers will appreciate the 47 millimeters extra headroom compared to the sedan, and your dog will appreciate the open luggage space. Although we dare not vouch for his state of mind when you do what we did and turn an empty, fun road into your personal rally track. Boink, woof, boink, ouch.

Specifications Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo (2022)

engine

2 electric motors

680 hp

850 Nm

93.4 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

2sc (back)

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.2 s

top 260 km/h

Consumption (average)

20.9 kWh/100 km, A-label

Range (statement)

491 km (WLTP)

Charging time

9 hours at 11 kW

22.5 min at 270 kW (5-80%)

Dimensions

4,963 x 1,966 x 1,391mm (lxwxh)

2,900mm (wheelbase)

2,405 kg

84 + 405 / 1.171 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 158,800 (NL)

€157,979 (B)